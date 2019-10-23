Maryam meets Nawaz at hospital after Punjab govt grants permission
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz met her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, at Lahore's Services Hospital on Wednesday night, sources within the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said.
The development came after a request was sent on by PML-N to the Home Department asking for special permission to be granted.
"It is already in your knowledge that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former three time prime minister of Pakistan is unwell and has been shifted to Services Hospital for treatment.
"His daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif is an undertrial prisoner at Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore. She has not been able to inquire about the health of her father. It is requested that special permission be granted to (her) to visit her ailing father to inquire about his health," read the letter.
Earlier in the day, a request seeking permission to visit Nawaz had been rejected by an accountability court in Lahore.
Maryam had requested to be granted an hour to meet her father. The PML-N vice president had made the request during court proceedings in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
During the proceedings, the court asked the NAB investigation officer when a reference would be filed in the case, to which he responded that the reference had entered the final stages of preparation and would be filed after approval from the NAB chairman.
Accountability court judge Chaudhry Ameer Mohammad Khan meanwhile extended the judicial remand of Maryam and her cousin, Yousaf Abbas, till October 25.
On Tuesday, doctors at the Lahore Services Hospital had termed Nawaz's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours after his admission.
According to the medical tests carried out yesterday, the platelet count of the former premier "dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000" when he was brought to hospital late on Monday night, prompting the medical board members to go for "immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life", said one of the board members.
NAB had shifted the Nawaz to the Services Hospital late on Monday night after his personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog's custody.
Something is cooking in the Sharif household
Please Maryam Nawaz and family leave Pakistan. People of Pakistan are spending their hard earned money to support your publicity. And please return all the wealth you have looted from the people of Pakistan before leave Pakistan permanently.
Stay strong NAB!
Poor princess Maryum. But the question is how many others have been given such permission? I’m sure she’s not the first criminal facing additional charges whose family member is in hospital? Why should there be a separate rule for her?
Hope all is ok with Mian Nawaz Sharif.
Selected Nazi gov should go.
This appears to be petty politics rather than justice. Daughter s/b allowed to visit ailing father - even if that father is an opponent of IK.
Please plead guilty to your charges, return at least part of the looted wealth to the nation for poor, forget about of azadi march and retire from politic to enjoy your life with your family members in London's Mayfair apartments. It is a wishful thinking that they will never DO.
This government would have to go...
More pressure will coming; govt. don’t care about so-called opposition
Not justified !
These Noon league looters think they can fool us, Thanks to PM IK everyone has seen the reality, seems like Sharif family is still not done with the drama.
Maryam requested an hour meeting with her father in hospital, no investigation would harm if judge had order that meeting
Meeting the father for one hour must be allowed for all prisoners. We must have some humanity left. Kindly don't forget the basic human rights while doing dirty politics. This government is crossing all bounds of respect, but they must remember that what goes around comes around as well.
My mother’s platelets dropped to less than 500 and she remained fine. Little papaya leaf extract in honey did the trick.
@xpak, agreed. What steps would a future PMLN govt take to ensure that all daughters (women) are allowed to meet their ailing fathers, brothers, sons? How about extending it to the whole family?
Cruel
@narendranath paul, What this has to do with government?
As you sow, so shall you reap.
if the average Pakistani is allowed the same then so be it, unfortunately the rich feel they are deserving of more rights.
I’m no fan of Nawaz or even Mariam Sharif, but the court should allow Mariam to meet her sick father for an hour, it’s not asking too much.
@A Voter, why? The court ruled, had nothing to do with govt. Please try and see beyond the problems of Nawaz and family.
These THIEVES must not do not DESERVE any special treatments fron one to one and from hospital.They are Pakistans thieves and MUST be treated like any other cell mates.WHY and FOR what reason are they asking for special treatments.They are the MAIN CAUSE of putting the country where it is now.So please useyour BRAINS and ignore their pleas for special treatments,and save money.
Good
@LAHORI KID, Boohoo! my heart breaks for her
Do All the prisoners get the same treatment under the Naya Pakistan?
@Sheikh, Although I agree with you, in a way, but I see this situation as a daughter wanting to see her sick father, I'm not going to mix politics in it, I made the comment as a human being, not as a politician.
It petty to refuse Maryam Nawaz, permission to visit her father. Every criminal should have the right to meet their loved ones.
@xpak, The people of Pakistan have selected Imran Khan int he last election. It is time that the rejected leaders and supporters get over their losses and accept the realities on the ground.
Platelet count of NS "dropped down to 2,000." Inhuman treatment. Normal is 150000-450000. Dropping down of this count gives tremendous physical uneasiness and sufficient indication to outsider.
Good decision. Laws and rules should be the same for all convicted criminals. No special treatment should be given to anyone.
Not justified at all !!
Do all the prisoners has the same options?
Money trail.... please
Dr. Adnan needs to be investigated as to what medicines is he prescribing?