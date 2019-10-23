DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 24, 2019

Maryam admitted to Services Hospital

Rana Bilal | Ali Waqar | Nauman LiaquatUpdated October 23, 2019

Email

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was admitted to Services Hospital Lahore on Wednesday. — AFP/File
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was admitted to Services Hospital Lahore on Wednesday. — AFP/File

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was admitted to Services Hospital Lahore on Wednesday.

According to a document issued by the Services Hospital Lahore Accident & Emergency Services, Maryam was admitted at 10:03pm in VVIP II.

The same night, she met her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, at the hospital, sources within the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said.

The development had come after a request was sent by the PML-N to the Punjab Home Department asking for special permission to be granted.

"It is already in your knowledge that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former three-time prime minister of Pakistan, is unwell and has been shifted to Services Hospital for treatment.

"His daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif is an undertrial prisoner at Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore. She has not been able to inquire about the health of her father. It is requested that special permission be granted to (her) to visit her ailing father to inquire about his health," read the letter.

Earlier in the day, a request seeking permission to visit Nawaz had been rejected by an accountability court in Lahore.

Maryam had requested to be granted an hour to meet her father. The PML-N vice president had made the request during court proceedings in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

During the proceedings, the court asked the NAB investigation officer when a reference would be filed in the case, to which he responded that the reference had entered the final stages of preparation and would be filed after approval from the NAB chairman.

Accountability court judge Chaudhry Ameer Mohammad Khan meanwhile extended the judicial remand of Maryam and her cousin, Yousaf Abbas, till October 25.

Read PML-N raises alarm as platelets transfused into ex-PM

On Tuesday, doctors at the Lahore Services Hospital had termed Nawaz's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours after his admission.

According to the medical tests carried out yesterday, the platelet count of the former premier "dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000" when he was brought to hospital late on Monday night, prompting the medical board members to go for "immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life", said one of the board members.

NAB had shifted Nawaz to the Services Hospital late on Monday night after his personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog's custody.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (52)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hamza Ahmed
Oct 23, 2019 12:06pm

Something is cooking in the Sharif household

Recommend 0
JackJones
Oct 23, 2019 12:09pm

Please Maryam Nawaz and family leave Pakistan. People of Pakistan are spending their hard earned money to support your publicity. And please return all the wealth you have looted from the people of Pakistan before leave Pakistan permanently.

Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 23, 2019 01:03pm

Stay strong NAB!

Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 23, 2019 01:05pm

Poor princess Maryum. But the question is how many others have been given such permission? I’m sure she’s not the first criminal facing additional charges whose family member is in hospital? Why should there be a separate rule for her?

Recommend 0
Arshad
Oct 23, 2019 01:09pm

Hope all is ok with Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Oct 23, 2019 01:11pm

Selected Nazi gov should go.

Recommend 0
xpak
Oct 23, 2019 01:12pm

This appears to be petty politics rather than justice. Daughter s/b allowed to visit ailing father - even if that father is an opponent of IK.

Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 23, 2019 01:34pm

Please plead guilty to your charges, return at least part of the looted wealth to the nation for poor, forget about of azadi march and retire from politic to enjoy your life with your family members in London's Mayfair apartments. It is a wishful thinking that they will never DO.

Recommend 0
A Voter
Oct 23, 2019 01:36pm

This government would have to go...

Recommend 0
India
Oct 23, 2019 01:37pm

More pressure will coming; govt. don’t care about so-called opposition

Recommend 0
Khurshid Qazi
Oct 23, 2019 01:38pm

Not justified !

Recommend 0
Miss Pocahontas
Oct 23, 2019 01:43pm

These Noon league looters think they can fool us, Thanks to PM IK everyone has seen the reality, seems like Sharif family is still not done with the drama.

Recommend 0
Rasheed
Oct 23, 2019 01:55pm

Maryam requested an hour meeting with her father in hospital, no investigation would harm if judge had order that meeting

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
Oct 23, 2019 02:00pm

Meeting the father for one hour must be allowed for all prisoners. We must have some humanity left. Kindly don't forget the basic human rights while doing dirty politics. This government is crossing all bounds of respect, but they must remember that what goes around comes around as well.

Recommend 0
Sal
Oct 23, 2019 02:03pm

My mother’s platelets dropped to less than 500 and she remained fine. Little papaya leaf extract in honey did the trick.

Recommend 0
VR
Oct 23, 2019 02:12pm

@xpak, agreed. What steps would a future PMLN govt take to ensure that all daughters (women) are allowed to meet their ailing fathers, brothers, sons? How about extending it to the whole family?

Recommend 0
jssidhoo
Oct 23, 2019 03:11pm

Cruel

Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Oct 23, 2019 03:30pm

@narendranath paul, What this has to do with government?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 23, 2019 04:10pm

As you sow, so shall you reap.

Recommend 0
hussain
Oct 23, 2019 04:28pm

if the average Pakistani is allowed the same then so be it, unfortunately the rich feel they are deserving of more rights.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 23, 2019 04:44pm

I’m no fan of Nawaz or even Mariam Sharif, but the court should allow Mariam to meet her sick father for an hour, it’s not asking too much.

Recommend 0
salman
Oct 23, 2019 04:44pm

@A Voter, why? The court ruled, had nothing to do with govt. Please try and see beyond the problems of Nawaz and family.

Recommend 0
ARFAN ASLAM KHAN
Oct 23, 2019 05:12pm

These THIEVES must not do not DESERVE any special treatments fron one to one and from hospital.They are Pakistans thieves and MUST be treated like any other cell mates.WHY and FOR what reason are they asking for special treatments.They are the MAIN CAUSE of putting the country where it is now.So please useyour BRAINS and ignore their pleas for special treatments,and save money.

Recommend 0
Sheikh
Oct 23, 2019 05:55pm

Good

Recommend 0
Sheikh
Oct 23, 2019 05:56pm

@LAHORI KID, Boohoo! my heart breaks for her

Recommend 0
Waqar Khan
Oct 23, 2019 06:02pm

Do All the prisoners get the same treatment under the Naya Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Oct 23, 2019 06:35pm

@Sheikh, Although I agree with you, in a way, but I see this situation as a daughter wanting to see her sick father, I'm not going to mix politics in it, I made the comment as a human being, not as a politician.

Recommend 0
zh
Oct 23, 2019 06:40pm

It petty to refuse Maryam Nawaz, permission to visit her father. Every criminal should have the right to meet their loved ones.

Recommend 0
zh
Oct 23, 2019 06:42pm

@xpak, The people of Pakistan have selected Imran Khan int he last election. It is time that the rejected leaders and supporters get over their losses and accept the realities on the ground.

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Oct 23, 2019 06:56pm

Platelet count of NS "dropped down to 2,000." Inhuman treatment. Normal is 150000-450000. Dropping down of this count gives tremendous physical uneasiness and sufficient indication to outsider.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 23, 2019 08:05pm

Good decision. Laws and rules should be the same for all convicted criminals. No special treatment should be given to anyone.

Recommend 0
Khurshid Qazi
Oct 23, 2019 08:17pm

Not justified at all !!

Recommend 0
Waqar Khan
Oct 23, 2019 10:51pm

Do all the prisoners has the same options?

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 23, 2019 10:55pm

Money trail.... please

Recommend 0
amir
Oct 23, 2019 11:09pm

Dr. Adnan needs to be investigated as to what medicines is he prescribing?

Recommend 0
Life
Oct 23, 2019 11:49pm

Good....Nothing will ever make sense. Jail on accrued salary and bail by Home dept.

Recommend 0
j9nes'hubby
Oct 24, 2019 12:02am

@A Voter, it is not voters like you and me that decide who shall at the covered chair. It is invisible hand that sets the stage

Recommend 0
AW
Oct 24, 2019 12:04am

@xpak, prisoners have no rights and privileges other than basic human rights. It is also true in the western world. Prisoners are not allowed to visit hospitals etc. to see relatives

Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Oct 24, 2019 12:12am

NAB is too slow. Finish investigation of Zardari and Maryam.

Prosecute and put them in jail

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 24, 2019 01:11am

@narendranath paul, They are already we don't have PMLN and PPP Zardari in federal power dear friend.

Recommend 0
Dr. Mahendra Singh Gaekwad, Baroda
Oct 24, 2019 01:39am

Dynastic politics is over in the subcontinent. Modi displaced Gandhis in India and Imran Khan displaced Sharifs in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Muneer
Oct 24, 2019 01:56am

Being the political beneficiary of any mishap to Nawaz Sharif health Maryam Nawaz along with Sharif family’s Dr.Adnan whom she called Cardiologist needs to be investigated in this entire episode of low platelet count.Dr.Adnan needs to be investigated on his prescriptions to Nawaz Sharif. The Sharif family is very apt in orchestrating happenings.

Recommend 0
P L Bakhshi
Oct 24, 2019 02:10am

Thrombocytopenia, abrupt fall of the number of platelets is a serious problem which if not attended forthwith can prove fatal. There can be multiple reasons for this anomaly including disorder in immune system, Leukemia, food poisoning, side effects of certain medicines. It is good to know that he has been shifted to hospital and Doctors have carried out transfusion well in time. Wish him speedy recovery!

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 24, 2019 02:29am

Good decision, I’m glad the government gave the permission for her to visit her ailing father, no need to be heartless in these situations, some times, let’s treat people like people, not politicians or opposition.

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 24, 2019 03:06am

@Rasheed no special favours - her father is a convicted criminal and she is also in custody...and given that they are a high profile family they should be given exemplary punishment so no one dares to loot Pakistan again. Enough of their privileges - they have abused their positions and now it’s payback time!

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 24, 2019 03:07am

If one criminal can meet another sick criminal - this should apply to everyone not just Shariffs - enough of this privileged behaviour!!!

Recommend 0
White Noise
Oct 24, 2019 05:16am

I wonder if such courtesy is extended to every other criminal in the justice system or its for VIPs only.

Recommend 0
Political Vapors Trail.
Oct 24, 2019 05:24am

OK humanitarian considerations are always exceptions, but why every time the PML(N) guys says 3 times PM. Please don’t say so. 3 times PM does not means he’s a King. Get well soon Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Recommend 0
jssidhoo
Oct 24, 2019 05:44am

Good

Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Oct 24, 2019 07:15am

Can someone see any sign of a deal? Both father and daughter flying out to London soon?

Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Oct 24, 2019 07:55am

What a joke law is in the hands of the rich in Pakistan.....

Recommend 0
SM
Oct 24, 2019 08:04am

It is good that the government relented and allowed Maryam to see her father - this is basic humanity and common decency.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Who is a workman?

Who is a workman?

Every labour law has its own definition of ‘workman’ or ‘employee’.

Editorial

Updated October 24, 2019

Kashmir reactions

Pakistan’s diplomats have apprised key world capitals of the situation in the occupied region.
October 24, 2019

After Asma

THE Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore last weekend was a spirited attempt at highlighting some of the causes that...
October 24, 2019

Wildlife conservation

THE Ministry of Climate Change’s decision to compile a red data list for threatened or endangered wildlife and...
October 23, 2019

Madressah reform

THE debate over how to reform madressahs in Pakistan is not a new one. While seminaries in the country experienced...
October 23, 2019

Redacted pages

AUSTRALIAN newspapers on Monday made a powerful statement against state censorship. In a coordinated campaign, they...
PM’s snub
Updated October 23, 2019

PM’s snub

Responsibilities and requirements of PM's office are above what is expected from the leader of a political party.