Today's Paper | October 23, 2019

Accountability court rejects Maryam's request to meet Nawaz at the hospital

Rana BilalOctober 23, 2019

An accountability court in Lahore rejected PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's request to be granted an hour to meet her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the hospital. — AFP/File
An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday rejected PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's request to be granted an hour to meet her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the hospital.

The PML-N vice president made the request during court proceedings in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

During the proceedings, the court asked the NAB investigation officer, when a reference would be filed in the case, to which he responded that the reference had entered the final stages of preparation and would be filed approval from the NAB chairman.

Accountability court judge Chaudhry Ameer Mohammad Khan extended the judicial remand of Maryam and her cousin, Yousaf Abbas, till October 25.

Read PML-N raises alarm as platelets transfused into ex-PM

On Tuesday, doctors at the Lahore Services Hospital had termed Nawaz's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours after his admission.

According to the medical tests carried out yesterday, the platelet count of the former premier "dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000" when he was brought to hospital late on Monday night, prompting the medical board members to go for "immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life", said one of the board members.

NAB had shifted the Nawaz to the Services Hospital late on Monday night after his personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog's custody.

Hamza Ahmed
Oct 23, 2019 12:06pm

Something is cooking in the Sharif household

JackJones
Oct 23, 2019 12:09pm

Please Maryam Nawaz and family leave Pakistan. People of Pakistan are spending their hard earned money to support your publicity. And please return all the wealth you have looted from the people of Pakistan before leave Pakistan permanently.

