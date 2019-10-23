DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 23, 2019

IHC issues notice to FO over attestation of judge’s papers

Malik AsadUpdated October 23, 2019

Email

The Islam­­abad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Foreign Office and others on a petition seeking issuance of a directive to the Pakistani High Commission in the United Kingdom for attestation of documents related to alleged confessions of a former accountability court judge. — AFP/File
The Islam­­abad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Foreign Office and others on a petition seeking issuance of a directive to the Pakistani High Commission in the United Kingdom for attestation of documents related to alleged confessions of a former accountability court judge. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­­abad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Foreign Office and others on a petition seeking issuance of a directive to the Pakistani High Commission in the United Kingdom for attestation of documents related to alleged confessions of a former accountability court judge.

Hearing the petition filed by Nasir Butt, the main character in the judge’s video scandal, Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed that the petitioner could not claim equal rights as he “is avoiding legal proceedings”.

The bench said that if the petitioner intended to testify anything in court, he would be assured of protection in Pakistan.

Mr Butt has filed the petition against the first secretary and Pakistani high commissioner in the UK as well as the foreign secretary for not attesting the documents related to the alleged confessions by former accountability judge Mohammad Arshad Malik that he had convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif under duress.

The petitioner argued that despite his repeated visits to the Pakistani High Commis­sion, the relevant officials, especially First Secretary Didar Ali Abro, did not attest the documentary evidence which he had already submitted to the IHC.

On Oct 5, Mr Butt had submitted to the IHC notarised copies of the transcript of audio recording of his conversation with judge Malik, transcript of video-cum-audio recording of the conversation, affidavit, forensic reports of audio and video recordings and a USB containing copies of the original audio and video-cum-audio record­ings of the conversation.

Nasir Bhutta, the counsel for Mr Butt, argued before the court that while deciding a set of petitions on the judge video scandal case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had observed that the conduct of judge Malik had caused all honest, hard-working and dedicated judges to “bow their heads in shame”.

The counsel said that despite such observations by the chief justice, the judge was enjoying all benefits and receiving undue importance.

The Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) director general on a complaint of judge Malik has transferred the inquiry of the video scandal from the Cybercrimes Wing to the Counter-Terrorism Wing.

After the ‘damaging’ revelation of his video, the judge lodged a first information report (FIR) with the Cybercrimes Wing in which he nominated Nasir Butt and others as accused.

Advocate Bhutta argued that the petition was not about the recording of testimony as Mr Butt had already offered to record his statement through video link.

He pointed out that in the instant case the petitioner was seeking a directive for the Pakistani High Commission to attest the documents.

Justice Minallah issued notices to the relevant authorities and adjourned the hearing till Oct 28.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2019

VideoLeak
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 23, 2019

Madressah reform

THE debate over how to reform madressahs in Pakistan is not a new one. While seminaries in the country experienced...
October 23, 2019

Redacted pages

AUSTRALIAN newspapers on Monday made a powerful statement against state censorship. In a coordinated campaign, they...
PM’s snub
Updated October 23, 2019

PM’s snub

Responsibilities and requirements of PM's office are above what is expected from the leader of a political party.
October 22, 2019

No more PMDC

THE presidential ‘ambush’ that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council through an ordinance on Sunday...
Updated October 22, 2019

LoC violence

It seems that the Indians are attempting to promote a psychological warfare campaign against Pakistan.
October 22, 2019

The religious card

GIVEN the JUI-F’s religio-political credentials, the main participants in the party’s forthcoming march on...