Today's Paper | October 22, 2019

Malaysia's Mahathir stands by Kashmir comments despite India palm oil boycott

Reuters | Dawn.comOctober 22, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday said he would not retract his criticism of New Delhi's actions in occupied Kashmir despite Indian traders calling for an unprecedented boycott of Malaysian palm oil. — Screengrab courtesy United Nations YouTube/File
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday said he would not retract his criticism of New Delhi's actions in occupied Kashmir despite Indian traders calling for an unprecedented boycott of Malaysian palm oil.

The impasse could exacerbate what Mahathir described as a trade war between the world's second biggest producer and exporter of the commodity and its biggest buyer so far this year.

India's top vegetable oil trade body on Monday asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir said at the UN General Assembly last month that India had "invaded and occupied" Kashmir.

Read: Mahathir hits out at India for invading, occupying Kashmir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on August 5 stripped occupied Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew and a communications blackout.

"We speak our minds, and we don't retract or change," Mahathir told reporters outside parliament.

"What we are saying is we should all abide by resolutions of the (United Nations). Otherwise, what is the use of the UN?"

Mahathir said Malaysia would study the impact of the boycott called by the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association of India and look at ways to address the issue.

New Delhi has so far refused to comment on the trade spat.

"This is not the Indian government, so we have to find out how we can communicate with these people, because trade is a two way thing and it is bad to have what amounts to a trade war," Mahathir said.

Malaysia's exports to India were worth $10.8 billion in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, while imports totalled $6.4 billion, according to Indian government data.

Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday over concerns demand would fall from India.

India was Malaysia's third-largest export destination in 2018 for palm oil and palm-based products worth 6.84 billion ringgit ($1.63 billion).

Malaysia said last week it was considering raising imports of raw sugar and buffalo meat from India, in a bid to ease the trade tensions.

India, the world's biggest importer of edible oils, also buys palm oil from Indonesia as well as soyoil from Argentina and Brazil, and sunflower oil from Ukraine.

Comments (22)

furqan
Oct 22, 2019 12:56pm

everything is not for sale/trade India :)

narendranath paul
Oct 22, 2019 12:58pm

Good for Malaysia,

adil108
Oct 22, 2019 12:59pm

The man of principle Mr. Mahatir. Salute to you sir, if one door closes many more will open.

nadeem
Oct 22, 2019 01:00pm

Touchy Indians!!!!!

Singh.ra
Oct 22, 2019 01:00pm

Mahathir Mohamad is concerned about the new development. By the way what people think in Malaysia that is important. Mr. PM is loosing support every day

Parag
Oct 22, 2019 01:01pm

With Oil.. also No Tourist from India.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 22, 2019 01:02pm

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Pak- Malaysia friendship; Zindabaad, Mahathir Mohamad and the brave land and people of Malaysia; Paeendabaad.

Qazi
Oct 22, 2019 01:05pm

Great leader taking a principled stand against a fascist Indian government. Now everybody will appreciate what Pakistan and its people have been facing for years. State sponsored religious hatred and bigotry

Shahzad Iqbal
Oct 22, 2019 01:08pm

Salute to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad from all Pakistanis & Kashmiris in Indian occupied J&K......India must be a huge country with a gigantic economy but then there are principles of justice & morality that define us humans as well.

Andy B
Oct 22, 2019 01:08pm

Loose talk costs money.

Plastikman
Oct 22, 2019 01:09pm

Malaysia should boycott indians and send all the indian back to india

Razzak
Oct 22, 2019 01:10pm

the problem is that you only speak, nothing has changed.. India stand what they did.

Pak_uk
Oct 22, 2019 01:20pm

Great man.. Nobel stand.

fairy
Oct 22, 2019 01:21pm

what a leader.

SMI
Oct 22, 2019 01:26pm

Great and Honest leader

Shahid
Oct 22, 2019 01:38pm

Great man

Rizwan
Oct 22, 2019 01:41pm

Well done Mahatir Mahammed. Thank you for your support. We need to stick together based on our religious ties.

Tallat
Oct 22, 2019 01:42pm

Great leader

Khanbaba Pardesi
Oct 22, 2019 01:45pm

Bravo...

Babu
Oct 22, 2019 01:46pm

Fair enough - if he is ready to accept the financial cost of it. In today's world ultimately Economy and Business interests rule over all others.

Jameel
Oct 22, 2019 01:48pm

Mahathir is a brave and honest man.

Monsieur
Oct 22, 2019 01:48pm

wait for the pinch to happen ....

