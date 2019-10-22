Malaysia's Mahathir stands by Kashmir comments despite India palm oil boycott
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday said he would not retract his criticism of New Delhi's actions in occupied Kashmir despite Indian traders calling for an unprecedented boycott of Malaysian palm oil.
The impasse could exacerbate what Mahathir described as a trade war between the world's second biggest producer and exporter of the commodity and its biggest buyer so far this year.
India's top vegetable oil trade body on Monday asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir said at the UN General Assembly last month that India had "invaded and occupied" Kashmir.
Read: Mahathir hits out at India for invading, occupying Kashmir
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on August 5 stripped occupied Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew and a communications blackout.
"We speak our minds, and we don't retract or change," Mahathir told reporters outside parliament.
"What we are saying is we should all abide by resolutions of the (United Nations). Otherwise, what is the use of the UN?"
Mahathir said Malaysia would study the impact of the boycott called by the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association of India and look at ways to address the issue.
New Delhi has so far refused to comment on the trade spat.
"This is not the Indian government, so we have to find out how we can communicate with these people, because trade is a two way thing and it is bad to have what amounts to a trade war," Mahathir said.
Malaysia's exports to India were worth $10.8 billion in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, while imports totalled $6.4 billion, according to Indian government data.
Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday over concerns demand would fall from India.
India was Malaysia's third-largest export destination in 2018 for palm oil and palm-based products worth 6.84 billion ringgit ($1.63 billion).
Malaysia said last week it was considering raising imports of raw sugar and buffalo meat from India, in a bid to ease the trade tensions.
India, the world's biggest importer of edible oils, also buys palm oil from Indonesia as well as soyoil from Argentina and Brazil, and sunflower oil from Ukraine.
everything is not for sale/trade India :)
Good for Malaysia,
The man of principle Mr. Mahatir. Salute to you sir, if one door closes many more will open.
Touchy Indians!!!!!
Mahathir Mohamad is concerned about the new development. By the way what people think in Malaysia that is important. Mr. PM is loosing support every day
With Oil.. also No Tourist from India.
A friend in need is a friend indeed. Pak- Malaysia friendship; Zindabaad, Mahathir Mohamad and the brave land and people of Malaysia; Paeendabaad.
Great leader taking a principled stand against a fascist Indian government. Now everybody will appreciate what Pakistan and its people have been facing for years. State sponsored religious hatred and bigotry
Salute to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad from all Pakistanis & Kashmiris in Indian occupied J&K......India must be a huge country with a gigantic economy but then there are principles of justice & morality that define us humans as well.
Loose talk costs money.
Malaysia should boycott indians and send all the indian back to india
the problem is that you only speak, nothing has changed.. India stand what they did.
Great man.. Nobel stand.
what a leader.
Great and Honest leader
Great man
Well done Mahatir Mahammed. Thank you for your support. We need to stick together based on our religious ties.
Great leader
Bravo...
Fair enough - if he is ready to accept the financial cost of it. In today's world ultimately Economy and Business interests rule over all others.
Mahathir is a brave and honest man.
wait for the pinch to happen ....