DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 22, 2019

Foreign diplomats taken to Neelum Valley to debunk Indian army claim of destroying 'terror launch pads'

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated October 22, 2019

Email

A team of foreign diplomats visit Neelum Valley following Indian army's claims to have "smashed four terror launched pads" in the region. — Photo courtesy author
A team of foreign diplomats visit Neelum Valley following Indian army's claims to have "smashed four terror launched pads" in the region. — Photo courtesy author

A team of foreign diplomats posted in Pakistan were taken to the Neelum Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to witness firsthand whether the Indian army had "smashed four terror launch pads" there early Sunday, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The diplomats have been taken to the Nauseri, Shahkot and Jura sectors near the Line of Control (LoC), as well as the Nausada village, which has suffered severe damage in attacks by Indian troops. The trip has been arranged so they can verify for themselves the claims made by the Indian army chief.

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor briefed the diplomats and media persons about the situation in the area. The visitors were also shown artillery shells fired by the Indian troops from across the LoC.

No official from the Indian High Commission joined the team visiting the LoC today, Dr Faisal said.

"The Indian side has not joined us in the visit to the LoC nor have they provided coordinates of the alleged 'launchpads'," the FO spokesperson tweeted. He added that India had also failed to share the coordinates of launchpads which the Indian army claimed to have destroyed.

"'Claims' by Indian Army Chief remain just that: 'claims'," he added.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor — who had last night challenged Indian officials "to take any foreign diplomat/media to ‘prove’ [its allegations] on ground" — also commented on the absence of Indian officials: "What good [is the] Indian High Commission which can’t stand with its Army Chief?"

"Indian High Commission staff didn’t have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to LOC," he tweeted. "However, a group of foreign diplomats and media is on the way to LOC to see the truth on [the] ground."

The development came a morning after Maj Gen Ghafoor's challenge to the Indian army to prove its claims.

The challenge was issued by Gen Ghafoor in response to Indian army chief Gen Bipin Rawat's claim that Indian forces had "smashed four terror launch pads" in Neelum valley. Bipin made the claims after six civilians and a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in indiscriminate and "ruthless" shelling by Indian troops from across the LoC on Sunday.

Pakistan had immediately rejected the allegations as a "pack of lies".

"Indians have no grounds to support false claim made by their COAS," Maj Gen Ghafoor had said in a tweet on Monday night. "If they don’t want to go they have the option to share claimed targeted locations with our Foreign Office. We will take foreign diplomats and media tomorrow on those given locations. Let all see facts on ground."

He was responding to a tweet by Dr Faisal, in which the FO spokesperson had said that the absence of response to Maj Gen Ghafoor's offer by the Indian side "indicates that they have no grounds to support false claim by their COAS. We expect them to respond soon."

'Ruthless' shelling

On Sunday, six civilians and a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while two soldiers and at least nine civilians were wounded in AJK after Indian troops resorted to “indiscriminate and ruthless” shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) past midnight “without any provocation”, civil and military officials said.

In a befitting response, Pakistan Army effectively targeted Indian positions across the dividing line, destroying two Indian bunkers, killing nine Indian soldiers and injuring several other troops, Maj Gen Ghafoor had said.

According to the civilian and military officials, the Nauseri sector in Muzaffarabad district, and its adjoining Jura and Shahkot sectors in Neelum valley, were attacked by Indian troops without pause from midnight onwards, using field artillery, mortars and tracer munition to brazenly target civilians.

Apart from the casualties, 39 houses and 28 shops had been destroyed while 93 houses and 60 shops were partially damaged by Indian shelling, the district commissioner had told Dawn. Besides, 16 vehicles, including four motorcycles, were also damaged, he said.

The attack was condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs and lauded the prompt response by the Pakistan Army.

Following the unprovoked attacks by the troops, the Indian army chief had claimed that the army had "smashed" terror camps in Neelum Valley.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, in response, had termed Gen Bipin's claims as "rubbish as their claim regarding [the] Balakot attack".

He posted photos of the victims of the Indian shelling as well as those of the destroyed shops along the main road in Jura, and asked Indian army chief to behave like a soldier and not like a Bollywood film writer.

“Whenever savage Indian troops target and kill non-combatant civilian population along the LoC, they lie through their teeth to justify serious breach of all international laws, conventions and military norms,” the AJK premier said.

Pak India Ties , LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Talha
Oct 22, 2019 11:17am

Name of diplomats, do they serve in G6 only or are they actually international diplomats

Recommend 0
Shahid khan
Oct 22, 2019 11:22am

Welcome everyone to paradise on earth ... kashmir ..

Recommend 0
Singh is King
Oct 22, 2019 11:24am

Under Modi government you can expect only lies to just show people Bollywood picture without paying for the ticket and they simply enjoy without knowing the fact and figure as they are all good actors...

Recommend 0
D.A.
Oct 22, 2019 11:25am

Enjoy the ride.

Recommend 0
Dabang
Oct 22, 2019 11:25am

Name the Foreign countries pls

Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 22, 2019 11:26am

Cool.

Recommend 0
Pacifist
Oct 22, 2019 11:27am

Simple yet effective to shut down India's propgenda

Recommend 0
Purshotam M
Oct 22, 2019 11:27am

From which country are the diplomats being taken? No name given?

Recommend 0
Wadda Taya
Oct 22, 2019 11:48am

now world media and diplomats see that innocent are attacked in the name of terrorist camps.

Indian army and media exposed again.

Recommend 0
Zulfiqar Ali
Oct 22, 2019 11:59am

@Singh is King, well said bro..

Recommend 0
Ram
Oct 22, 2019 12:00pm

Why so keen to justify each time.

Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Oct 22, 2019 12:01pm

By the way what is a "terror launch pad" ?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Work behind the headlines

Work behind the headlines

The Financial Action Task Force’s meetings are bookended by much hysteria within and outside Pakistan.

Editorial

October 22, 2019

No more PMDC

THE presidential ‘ambush’ that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council through an ordinance on Sunday...
Updated October 22, 2019

LoC violence

It seems that the Indians are attempting to promote a psychological warfare campaign against Pakistan.
October 22, 2019

The religious card

GIVEN the JUI-F’s religio-political credentials, the main participants in the party’s forthcoming march on...
October 21, 2019

Internment centres

IT is a long overdue redressal of rights violations perpetuated against the people of the tribal areas, an injustice...
October 21, 2019

Modern-day slavery

UNDER Unesco’s definition, modern-day slavery is characterised by “an element of ownership or control over...
October 21, 2019

Luck of the draw?

A RECENT petition before the Lahore High Court, filed by the Pakistan Railways Employees Union, has challenged the...