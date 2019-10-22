Capt Safdar arrested by Punjab police

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said on Monday that retired captain Mohammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was arrested by Punjab police late on Monday night.

According to PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb, Mohammad Safdar was arrested on a charge of “hate speech”.

He was arrested on the motorway while he was returning to Lahore from Bhera.

Police had registered a case against him on Oct 11 for speaking against state institutions.

Ms Aurangzeb, condemning the arrest, said the “fascist government” of Prime Minister Imran Khan had stooped too low to suppress the voice of the opposition. “First Imran Khan should be arrested for making a series of hate speeches,” the PML-N leader added.

She said the government was losing its nerves with the approach of “Azadi march”.'

