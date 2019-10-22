Capt Safdar arrested by Punjab police
LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said on Monday that retired captain Mohammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was arrested by Punjab police late on Monday night.
According to PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb, Mohammad Safdar was arrested on a charge of “hate speech”.
He was arrested on the motorway while he was returning to Lahore from Bhera.
Police had registered a case against him on Oct 11 for speaking against state institutions.
Ms Aurangzeb, condemning the arrest, said the “fascist government” of Prime Minister Imran Khan had stooped too low to suppress the voice of the opposition. “First Imran Khan should be arrested for making a series of hate speeches,” the PML-N leader added.
She said the government was losing its nerves with the approach of “Azadi march”.'
Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2019
Read more
On DawnNews
Comments (42)
Should be tried under Army Act! He cant be a ‘captain’ and mean-spirited,
good move;
Such actions are Signs that this government is on its last breaths ..
Very apt move.
What about IK’s hate speeches that he delivered from 2012 to 2018?
@AHMED 40, Have you ever listened to Safdar? If no, please take time and find out.
Will press publish what was speech all about?
This Government Will Last For Another 20 Years!!!’
Get used to it Haters!!!
The speeches of Marriam Aurangzab too falls under the ambit of Hate Speech and she is roaming freely. The government of IK is exhibiting discrimination that is why the people of Pakistan are declaring it a fascist.
@AHMED 40, and I am sure you are excited for the capable individusls inline to replace this government.
No one should be above the law. He has been involved in not one but several hate speeches. This step should send clear message to all those who ruled and plundered Pakistan on the basis of nepotism, injustice and corruption. An excellent step by the government.
This should also apply to Maulana Fazal ur Rehman
As you sow, so shall you reap
Just arresting everyone is not going to help. Either convict them, or release them. This is going to backfire Imran. When time come, if Imran is sent to Sibi, Mach, or Sakhar state guest house, he has no idea how these jails look like.
Super move by pmik
Law and order getting restored, slowly, but surely!
Pakistan Zindabad!
This applies to all opposition parties but not to imran khan and to those who burned 258 lives in baldia factory .
Keep this corrupt son in law of highly corrupt father in law in jail!
If IK had spines he will face the reality boldly
He was a disgrace to uniform once as ADC to sharif.
@AHMED 40, such actions means that this government is here to last longer than expected. All the corrupts should go behind bars without any mistakes now. They have looted Pakistan's wealth and misused the authority to put Pakistan on a back foot for decades. That was their mistake and they should be arrested for that. We could have landed on the moon and could have gone beyond the moon to achieve unthinkable with the talent we have in Pakistan. Because of these corrupt politician we could not reach where we suppose to reach.
Political victimization
Interesting situation. Seems Cold Start is at its full swing. Grounds are being softened.
This man had been spewing hateful venom against minority communities in Pakistan for years; it was only when he targeted the state that he was arrested. Too little, too late. What message does that send to our non-Muslims?
At least the government found something other than NAB.
According to the FIR, he was inciting people against government. If a speech against government (not state, mind you!) could be characterized as hate speech, then Imran Khan should be booked several times for exact same crime circa 2014.
Criticism or even condemnation of any government institutions should be part of right to free speech and any laws agains this fundamental tenet of human freedom is restrictive to democracy & furtherance of plurality of ideas.
he once spoke against a monority group in the parliament. No arrest was made for this hate speech
The British parliament than had quoted him saying these hate words
Than if one recall, when Maryam Nawaz and Capt S were departing for London, from the airport he returned with out boarding, and MN departed.
Has the British government barred him for that. Something to investigate
Put all PMLN leaders and their supporters behind bars. They are corrupt and not sincere to our country.
Why army is not taking disciplinary action against him ?
@Tamza, 100% right.
If Safdar was arrested for saying that Nawaz has been poisoned than he deserves it. Rumours such as this can lead to chaos in the country which Pakistan can ill afford.
This lady Aurangzeb is a limit!!!
Nobody should be allowed to incite people against army and state, such people are traitors and spreading hate. Take stingent actions against them and send them to jail and ket them rotten there!
(Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. For me my country comes first - be aware of such fake ID's and their silly posts!).
Nip the evil kingpins of corruption, nepotism, fraud, money-laundering, forgery, smuggling and cronyism in the bud no matter who they are, what they do and where do they stem from?
Keep him in an ordinary jail like a ordinary criminal. Stop giving special treatment to the looters and their aid. Thanks
@Guzni, sure ..a.sane person would for sure expect at least this...no one should be allowed to challenge the State Institutions...
It completes the circle - father in law, wife , son in law , all in the family. put them in the same cell block.
Excellent stuff. All these criminals should be behind bars as nobody is above law. This man in inciting religious feelings for political gains which should not be allowed under any circumstances
@AHMED 40, such are signs that they are scrubbing the mess from last 30 years of Bhutto Nawaz
@JM, I, fully agree with you.Also Ahson and Mairum be put behind bars
Well done
Comments (42)
Should be tried under Army Act! He cant be a ‘captain’ and mean-spirited,
good move;
Such actions are Signs that this government is on its last breaths ..
Very apt move.
What about IK’s hate speeches that he delivered from 2012 to 2018?
@AHMED 40, Have you ever listened to Safdar? If no, please take time and find out.
Will press publish what was speech all about?
This Government Will Last For Another 20 Years!!!’
Get used to it Haters!!!
The speeches of Marriam Aurangzab too falls under the ambit of Hate Speech and she is roaming freely. The government of IK is exhibiting discrimination that is why the people of Pakistan are declaring it a fascist.
@AHMED 40, and I am sure you are excited for the capable individusls inline to replace this government.
No one should be above the law. He has been involved in not one but several hate speeches. This step should send clear message to all those who ruled and plundered Pakistan on the basis of nepotism, injustice and corruption. An excellent step by the government.
This should also apply to Maulana Fazal ur Rehman
As you sow, so shall you reap
Just arresting everyone is not going to help. Either convict them, or release them. This is going to backfire Imran. When time come, if Imran is sent to Sibi, Mach, or Sakhar state guest house, he has no idea how these jails look like.
Super move by pmik
Law and order getting restored, slowly, but surely!
Pakistan Zindabad!
This applies to all opposition parties but not to imran khan and to those who burned 258 lives in baldia factory .
Keep this corrupt son in law of highly corrupt father in law in jail!
If IK had spines he will face the reality boldly
He was a disgrace to uniform once as ADC to sharif.
@AHMED 40, such actions means that this government is here to last longer than expected. All the corrupts should go behind bars without any mistakes now. They have looted Pakistan's wealth and misused the authority to put Pakistan on a back foot for decades. That was their mistake and they should be arrested for that. We could have landed on the moon and could have gone beyond the moon to achieve unthinkable with the talent we have in Pakistan. Because of these corrupt politician we could not reach where we suppose to reach.
Political victimization
Interesting situation. Seems Cold Start is at its full swing. Grounds are being softened.
This man had been spewing hateful venom against minority communities in Pakistan for years; it was only when he targeted the state that he was arrested. Too little, too late. What message does that send to our non-Muslims?
At least the government found something other than NAB.
According to the FIR, he was inciting people against government. If a speech against government (not state, mind you!) could be characterized as hate speech, then Imran Khan should be booked several times for exact same crime circa 2014.
Criticism or even condemnation of any government institutions should be part of right to free speech and any laws agains this fundamental tenet of human freedom is restrictive to democracy & furtherance of plurality of ideas.
he once spoke against a monority group in the parliament. No arrest was made for this hate speech
The British parliament than had quoted him saying these hate words
Than if one recall, when Maryam Nawaz and Capt S were departing for London, from the airport he returned with out boarding, and MN departed.
Has the British government barred him for that. Something to investigate
Put all PMLN leaders and their supporters behind bars. They are corrupt and not sincere to our country.
Why army is not taking disciplinary action against him ?
@Tamza, 100% right.
If Safdar was arrested for saying that Nawaz has been poisoned than he deserves it. Rumours such as this can lead to chaos in the country which Pakistan can ill afford.
This lady Aurangzeb is a limit!!!
Nobody should be allowed to incite people against army and state, such people are traitors and spreading hate. Take stingent actions against them and send them to jail and ket them rotten there!
(Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. For me my country comes first - be aware of such fake ID's and their silly posts!).
Nip the evil kingpins of corruption, nepotism, fraud, money-laundering, forgery, smuggling and cronyism in the bud no matter who they are, what they do and where do they stem from?
Keep him in an ordinary jail like a ordinary criminal. Stop giving special treatment to the looters and their aid. Thanks
@Guzni, sure ..a.sane person would for sure expect at least this...no one should be allowed to challenge the State Institutions...
It completes the circle - father in law, wife , son in law , all in the family. put them in the same cell block.
Excellent stuff. All these criminals should be behind bars as nobody is above law. This man in inciting religious feelings for political gains which should not be allowed under any circumstances
@AHMED 40, such are signs that they are scrubbing the mess from last 30 years of Bhutto Nawaz
@JM, I, fully agree with you.Also Ahson and Mairum be put behind bars
Well done