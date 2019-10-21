DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 22, 2019

DG ISPR issues open challenge to Indian army to share locations of targeted 'terror camps'

Dawn.comUpdated October 21, 2019

Email

Pakistani troops patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Chakothi sector, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on August 29. — AFP
Pakistani troops patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Chakothi sector, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on August 29. — AFP

The Pakistan Army's media wing on Monday issued an open challenge to the Indian army to share locations of the alleged terror camps the latter had claimed to have targeted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The challenge came in response to a tweet by Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, who noted that the Indian high commission in Pakistan has not yet responded to an offer made by the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), who had on Sunday challenged the embassy to take any foreign diplomat or media and prove the presence of terrorist camps in AJK as claimed by the Indian army chief.

"It indicates that they have no grounds to support [the] false claim by their COAS. We expect them to respond soon," the FO spokesperson wrote.

In response, the DG ISPR tweeted that "Indians have no grounds to support [the] false claim made by their COAS."

He said if the Indian envoys did not wish to visit AJK, they have the option of sharing the locations the Indian army had claimed to have targeted with Pakistan's FO.

"We will take foreign diplomats & media tomorrow on those given locations. Let all see facts on ground," the army's media wing said.

On Sunday, six civilians and a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom while two soldiers and at least nine civilians were wounded in AJK after Indian troops resorted to “indiscriminate and ruthless” shelling from across the LoC past midnight “without any provocation”, civil and military officials had said.

In response, Pakistani troops had targeted Indian positions across the dividing line, destroying two Indian bunkers, killing nine Indian soldiers and injuring several other troops.

Pakistan had later rejected India’s claim that they had “smashed four terror launch pads” in Neelum valley in the artillery fire by the Indian army as a “pack of lies”.

In response to the Indian army chief's claim, the ISPR chief had tweeted: “Indian COAS’ statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment. There are no camps let alone targeting those. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat / media to ‘prove’ it on ground. The propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership, especially since Pulwama incident, is detrimental to peace in the region. Such false claims by Indian Army are being made to suit vested domestic interests. This is against professional military ethos.”

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Neshi
Oct 21, 2019 11:44pm

At least after one month.

Recommend 0
Bangaluru
Oct 21, 2019 11:45pm

And world believe Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Pirjada
Oct 21, 2019 11:49pm

Now what’s the use?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Under pressure

Under pressure

The first condition for reading is literacy. That is where we are failing.

Editorial

October 21, 2019

Internment centres

IT is a long overdue redressal of rights violations perpetuated against the people of the tribal areas, an injustice...
October 21, 2019

Modern-day slavery

UNDER Unesco’s definition, modern-day slavery is characterised by “an element of ownership or control over...
October 21, 2019

Luck of the draw?

A RECENT petition before the Lahore High Court, filed by the Pakistan Railways Employees Union, has challenged the...
Updated October 20, 2019

FATF’s concerns

The latest message from Paris is unmistakable.
October 20, 2019

Captaincy rigmarole

THE PCB, with its knack of attracting controversy, has once again made a hash of a simple change of guard in the...
October 20, 2019

Entry denied

IN keeping with their paranoia of an independent media, the authorities in Pakistan deported Steven Butler of the...