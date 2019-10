PM Imran in Karachi for day-long visit, meets governor Sindh

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday after arriving in Karachi for a day-long visit, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier was also scheduled to meet MNAs and MPAs from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). He will also meet with a delegation from a transportation company to discuss transport issues in the metropolis, Radio Pakistan added.

The premier will be briefed about ongoing development projects in Karachi funded by the federal government. Additionally, Prime Minister Imran will inaugurate the 1,320-megawatt China Hub Power Plant in Hub.

As per a post shared on the prime minister's Facebook page, he is accompanied by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and PTI stalwart Asad Umar.