Maulana wants to be arrested so he can become a 'hero': Shibli Faraz

Nadir GuramaniOctober 21, 2019

Email

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz says govt "doesn't want to give Maulana so much importance" by arresting him, predicts march's failure. — DawnNewsTV/File
Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz on Monday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman seems to want to be arrested so that he can "become a hero", but the government has no intention of detaining the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants to be arrested so he can become a hero. [The government] does not want to give Maulana so much importance by arresting him," the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senator said in conversation with DawnNewsTV.

"Steps, in accordance with the law, will be taken to maintain law and order situation," Faraz said.

Senator Faraz further said that the cracks between opposition parties have become obvious by the cancellation of a meeting between Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and the JUI-F delegation, which was called to initiate negotiations between the government and Rehman's party.

Faraz also predicted that the upcoming 'Azadi March' announced by Rehman was doomed to fail and added that the JUI-F leader "should consider what would happen afterwards".

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman's politics will end if the sit-in fails," Faraz warned.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had constituted a seven-member team under Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to engage the JUI-F and other opposition parties ahead of their planned march. The JUI-F chief on Satur­day had given a go-ahead to his party’s secretary general and Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to meet the Senate chairman, who, as a member of the government negotiating team, had contacted him over telephone and sought a meeting.

On Sunday, however, Rehman had stopped his party's delegation from meeting Sanjrani, saying a decision on talks with the government would now be made by the opposition’s collective Rehbar Committee.

The Rehbar Committee, having representation of all major opposition parties, will meet today at the Islamabad residence of its convener, JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani, to decide whe­ther or not they should hold talks with the government team constituted by Prime Minister Imran.

'Azadi' March

Rehman had announced in June that his party had decided to hold an anti-government long march to Islamabad in the month of October in order to topple the government, which he sad had come to power through "fake" elections.

Earlier this month, the Maulana first set October 27 as the date for the long march, but later deferred it till October 31, saying they would only bring out rallies on October 27 to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, who would be observing a black day all over the world against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir on that day.

The other opposition parties initially objected to the unilateral announcement about the long march by Rehman, but later extended their support to him when the JUI-F took them into confidence about its plans.

The JUI-F has so far not disclosed details of its exact plan for the ‘Azadi March’ and its leaders have been issuing confusing statements in response to questions about their sit-in in Islamabad.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 21, 2019 01:03pm

In my opinion, Fazalur Rehman is working on a foreign agenda and suppported and used by both PPP and PMLN, who are only concerned to safeguard their looted money. This is what you get when you have selfish, disloyal and greedy people in the society!

(Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. For me my country comes first - be aware of such fake ID's and their silly posts!).

Recommend 0
Karachi khan
Oct 21, 2019 01:04pm

No that is not the reason. Majority of the public are suffering with lot of problems. When this government came in to power public had lot of expectations. But the government interest is not to listen the public issues they are more interested in our neibhours problems. So what is the use of these government?

Recommend 0
Ghulam
Oct 21, 2019 01:07pm

Brave words from nervous PTI

Where is PM supposed to travel now ?

Recommend 0
Masoud
Oct 21, 2019 01:18pm

The great Moulana is caught between Yes & No, he is looking for a safe & respectable exit. Majority of Pakistanis are not with him.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 21, 2019 01:30pm

Exactly. This Mullah needs attention who is lost.

Recommend 0

