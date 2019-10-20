DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 20, 2019

Construction on Kartarpur project in final stages, says PM Imran

Dawn.comOctober 20, 2019

The project will be open to public on November 9. — Photo courtesy of Prime Minister Imran Khan's official Facebook page
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that: "Pakistan is all set to open its doors for Sikhs from all across the globe as the construction work on Kartarpur project enters [its] final stages."

The prime minister, in a Facebook post, said that the project will be opened to the public on November 9, as promised earlier.

"The world’s largest Gurdwara will be visited by Sikhs from across India and other parts of the world," he added.

Read more: 'We want civilised ties with India': PM Khan lays foundation stone for long-awaited Kartarpur corridor

Talking about the positive impact of the project on the country, Prime Minister Imran said, "This will become a major religious hub for the Sikh community and will boost the local economy, result in earning foreign exchange for the country and creating jobs in different sectors, including travel and hospitality.

"Religious tourism is on the rise in Pakistan. Earlier, Buddhist monks visited various sites for religious rituals, followed by opening of #Kartarpur corridor," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Foreign Minis­ter Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced that former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh has accepted an invitation to attend the Kartarpur corridor inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Nov 9. However, Singh will be visiting as a common man rather than as a special guest.

According to officials, the visa-free border crossing from India to Kartarpur, Pakistan, would be inaugurated just ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak on Nov 12.

The project is a rare recent example of cooperation between the two nuclear powers, who came close to war in February. India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August, inflaming relations once again.

The Sikh minority community in India’s northern state of Punjab and elsewhere has long sought easier access to the temple in Kartarpur, a village just over the border in Pakistan. The temple marks the site where the guru died.

To get there, travellers currently must first secure hard-to-get visas, travel to Lahore or another major Pakistani city and then drive to the village, which is just four kilometres from the Indian border.

Instead of visas, the Sikh pilgrims will now be given special permits to access the shrine.

Indian pilgrims will pay Pakistan $20 to use the corridor, which includes roadways, an 800-metre bridge over the River Ravi and an immigration office.

Up to 5,000 Indians will be allowed access daily, with plans to eventually double the capacity.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 20, 2019 01:51pm

Welcome to the "Land of the Pure" and soil of Kartarpur, by far, one of the top holy and revered sites of the great Sikh religion.

Recommend 0
Manas Gupta
Oct 20, 2019 01:54pm

What about fees of rupees approx 3000?

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 20, 2019 02:09pm

Brilliant initiative by the noble giant, Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Sajjad
Oct 20, 2019 02:12pm

You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques and any other religious place of worship in the state of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Fareed N
Oct 20, 2019 02:18pm

Question is: can we manage the flow of visitors efficiently ?

Recommend 0
K Abdullah
Oct 20, 2019 02:32pm

@Manas Gupta, I don't see them getting waived. Expect similar fees for pakistani medical visitors to India.

Recommend 0

