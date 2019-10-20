6 civilians dead, 9 injured as Indian troops resort to indiscriminate shelling from across LoC

Indian troops killed at least six civilians and injured another nine, including women and young girls, as they resorted to "indiscriminate and ruthless" shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), officials said on Sunday.

They said it was the highest death toll in 2019 in a single day of Indian shelling from across the dividing line.

Confirming the casualties, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said Indian forces in occupied Kashmir had "gone berserk".

In a post shared on Twitter, he added: "This is the height of savagery. The world must not stay silent over it."

The worst-hit areas were the Nauseri sector of district Muzaffarabad and its adjoining Jura sector of Neelum Valley.

"The shelling began before midnight and it was the heaviest [so far]," said Muzaffarabad Deputy Commissioner Badar Munir.

"They [Indian troops] used field artillery and mortars and targeted civilian populations," he said.

Residents who posted videos on social media said the Indians had fired tracer munitions as well.

Tracer ammunition are cannon calibre projectiles that are built with a small pyrotechnic charge in their base. Ignited by the burning powder, the pyrotechnic composition burns very brightly, making the projectile trajectory visible to the naked eye during daylight and very bright during night time firing.

Munir said one of the shells pierced through a house in Nosadda village, leaving two family members dead and as many injured. The deceased were identified as Haji Azam and his son Rafaqat and the injured were Rafaqat’s mother Roshan Jan, 55, and daughter Kainat, 4.

In the same village, Haji Sarfraz, son of Ghulam Rabbani was killed and Nargis, 45, wife of Irshad was injured, the deputy commissioner said.

Elsewhere in Nauseri sector, Liaquat Khan, 35, from Swabi, and Faisal, 30, from Taxila were killed when a shell fell near their tent on a link road, he said. The duo was working as labourers at Panjkot road.

The DC said Shabbir, 38, son of Yaqoob and his mother Begum Jan, 60, were injured in Kanoor village of Nauseri sector.

According to Munir, material losses in the area were still being ascertained.

In Neelum Valley, Jura sector in the lower belt was the worst-hit area, said Akhtar Ayub, a disaster management official based in district headquarters Athmuqam.

"It seemed that they [Indian troops] wanted to destroy everything," said Raza Awan, a resident of Jura.

Faiz Talab, a police official in Athmuqam, told Dawn that a resident of Loralai, identified as Zafar Khan, 45, was killed in Jura village and a woman and three young girls were injured in Islampura village.

He identified them as Robina Bibi, wife of Abdul Ghafoor, Rashima Bibi, daughter of Abdul Ghafoor, Khizra Bibi, daughter of Abdul Qayyum and Zarqa Manzoor, daughter of Manzoor.

The injured were admitted in a military-run health facility in the area, he said.

He added that 43 shops, 53 houses, six vehicles and three motorcycles had been damaged by Indian shelling.

The Indian provocation comes as tensions remain high between India and Pakistan over the former's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special autonomy on August 5. On October 15, at least three civilians had died and eight others injured in AJK after Indian troops resorted to similar indiscriminate shelling from across the LoC, officials had said.