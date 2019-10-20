DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 20, 2019

Alvi to attend Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 20, 2019

Email

President Dr Arif Alvi would attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday (Oct 22), the Foreign Office said. — Vice News screengrab/File
President Dr Arif Alvi would attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday (Oct 22), the Foreign Office said. — Vice News screengrab/File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi would attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday (Oct 22), the Foreign Office said.

President Alvi will leave for Japan on Sunday (today) on a five-day trip.

The ceremony in Tokyo is being attended by heads of state and government, rulers, and senior officials from around 170 countries. Some of the key participants of the event are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan. Royal families of the United Kingdom, Spain, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Bhutan would also attend the event.

Emperor Naruhito acce­ded to the throne in May after his ageing father Akihito stepped down — the first monarch to abdicate since 1817. Akihito remained on throne for almost 30 years.

The FO said President Alvi would, during his visit, meet the Japanese political leadership and interact with leading businesses that have made investments in Pakistan.

“Pakistan and Japan are long-standing friends and partners. Japan is among the major foreign investors in Pakistan and a significant export destination for Pakistani products,” the FO said.

The FO hoped that the visit would help in strengthening Pak-Japan bilateral relations.

Japan is one of Pakistan’s key economic partners and has over the years supported development projects.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Japan in April this year. Both sides had during the foreign minister’s four day visit agreed on exploring the possibility of cooperation in human resource development, IT, tourism, and automobile sectors.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 20, 2019

FATF’s concerns

The latest message from Paris is unmistakable.
October 20, 2019

Captaincy rigmarole

THE PCB, with its knack of attracting controversy, has once again made a hash of a simple change of guard in the...
October 20, 2019

Entry denied

IN keeping with their paranoia of an independent media, the authorities in Pakistan deported Steven Butler of the...
October 19, 2019

Loans for youth

THE Kamyab Jawan Programme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to deliver on one of his party’s major election...
October 19, 2019

CDA vs hostels

THE move to seal a hostel in Islamabad’s E-11 area for violating CDA bylaws reveals a severe lack of forethought ...