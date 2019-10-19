Refusal by opposition to hold talks with govt points to a hidden agenda: defence minister

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who has been appointed by the government to spearhead talks with opposition parties, on Saturday said that the opposition's refusal to come to the table points towards "a hidden agenda".

Khattak was referring to the opposition parties' decision to answer JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's call to band together and march against the government on October 31.

"We are requesting the opposition parties to come and talk," Khattak told a press conference, adding, "Because if you have any issues then you should talk. This is a democracy."

The defence minister warned that such stubborn behaviour will only result in "utter lawlessness".

"If you don't sit with us and talk, then we would have fulfilled our responsibility. Whatever happens afterwards will be on you," he said, addressing the opposition parties.

Khattak warned that in such an event, the government will then be left with no choice but to act and "make decisions according to the law".

He said that the country is faced with many issues, foremost of which is the Kashmir issue, "which seems to be constantly cast aside". "It seems there is some other agenda; an agenda has been formed to bury the issue of Kashmir".

Khattak said that messages have been sent to senior leadership of all opposition parties to come to the table for talks.

He negated the impression that the government had been pushed into forming a committee "out of fear". "These are norms of democracy. Things can only be resolved through dialogue."

He further lay stress on the fact that the government only wishes to safeguard the nation from anarchy and destruction. "The government has to establish its writ. If someone challenges the government, it is not just Imran Khan that is the government, it is a state. And it is not just PTI that forms the state, we have a whole system and if someone wishes it harm, they will get the rightful response."

The defence minister said that whenever one tunes into Indian media channels, "it seems people (in Pakistan) are working on their (Indian) agenda". "They are happy to see Pakistan descend into chaos."

He said the government for that reason wishes to sit down and hold talks and strengthen the country's position against external threats.

Khattak, drawing a comparison from a protest sit in by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf — which was part of the opposition in 2014 — said that the PTI approach had been different whereby before a protest was called, the National Assembly, courts, and Election Commission of Pakistan were all approached first.

"When all options were exhausted, only then did Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the party leader, decide to march on Islamabad."

Khattak said the PTI "didn't just come out without a rhyme or reason". "We had an issue (election rigging) and a list of demands."

The defence minister sought to remind everyone that the Panama scandal had also unfolded and the PTI had "rightly demanded an inquiry into the matter but no one listened".

"Right after we launched our movement, the very next day the Supreme Court gave its verdict in the case and we accepted it and put an end to our movement," said Khattak.

He further pointed out that despite the Panama scandal, the PTI "held talks (with the government) and discussions continued and when a commission was formed, we accepted its decision".

