Two would-be suicide bombers killed in clash with soldiers in Loralai

QUETTA: Security forces foiled a terror attack bid on Friday, killing one would-be suicide bomber during an exchange of fire, while another bomber blew himself up during a search operation in the Loralai area.

Two soldiers of the Frontier Corps — Abdul Latif and Mohammad Sharif — were also injured in the incident and later shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Loralai.

Official sources said that the FC personnel posted at a check-post in the Killi Kawar area on the outskirts of Loralai town near the University of Loralai signalled two men riding a motorcycle to stop. But instead of stopping, they opened fire on the security forces.

According to the sources, the suspects tried to escape and took shelter near a seasonal river. The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

During the ensuing encounter, one would-be suicide bomber was killed while another detonated the explosives attached to his jacket.

An official of the Counter Terrorism Department, which had joined the paramilitary soldiers in the operation, said that both militants were wearing suicide jackets and apparently planning to attack some important place in Loralai.

However, he said, the security forces had foiled the terror attempt by taking prompt action against the suicide bombers.

Officials said that arms and ammunition, including grenades, AK-47 assault rifles and rounds, were seized.

The Bomb Disposal Squad collected evidence from the site.

Loralai has witnessed half a dozen terror attacks this year that have clai­med the lives of over a dozen people, inclu­ding police personnel. The Frontier Corps training centre, the DIG office and Police Lines were among the places targeted by in Loralai.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2019