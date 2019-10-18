In pictures: Prince William, Kate bid farewell to Pakistan after action-packed 5-day tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess on Cambridge, wrapped up their action-packed five-day tour of Pakistan on Friday.
The visit was described by Kate as "really special", according to CNN, and saw William pay tribute to Pakistanis who had endured much sacrifice and "helped to build the country that we see today".
The earlier half of the trip — in Islamabad and Chitral — featured among numerous engagements, visiting a girls school, attending an environment event at a recreational park, dining with the prime minister, mingling with the prominent figures of society at a special reception, interacting with the vibrant Kalasha community, and witnessing firsthand the impact of climate change.
The latter half — in Lahore — saw the royal couple visit the SOS Village for orphans, play cricket with children and members of Pakistan's cricket team at the National Cricket Academy, attend a religious tolerance event at the Badshahi Mosque, and an emotional trip to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, which the late Princess Diana (William's mother) had twice visited to help raise funds for.
On the last day, prior to their departure, Kate and William oversaw the training of dogs at an army canine facility in Rawalpindi.
Here, we take a look at the couple's last two days in Pakistan.
I guess, the best part of this visit is 'owning the dressings',Catherine looks gorgeous, and also a message for the Pakistani people, that simple dresses can be elegant too. Hope this trip and their contribution will play a pivotal role in shaping our country's madness on fashion and wasting money.
Warm welcome given to British Royal Couple by Pakistan shows the dignity of Pakistan itself. No doubt Pakistan always win the hearts of incoming guests. What was the reaction of Royal Couple & respect & houner given by Pakistan are beyond appreciation. In this way Pakistan has added a golden feather in its foreign policy. Being a Pakistani feeling proud over state of Pakistan & its govt for VIP services given to Royal Couple & love. All that done is highly appreciative. Great job...
Whenever the name of Pakistan is respected & graced by the people outside Pakistan. I feel proud being a Pakistani, Here the warm hearted welcome & honour given to British Royal Couple by Pakistan is indeed beyond appreciation. This will add another golden feather in the achievement of Pakistan. What was the attitude & affection toward Pakistan & its people is no doubt very appreciative.