In pictures: Prince William, Kate bid farewell to Pakistan after action-packed 5-day tour

In an eventful last two days, the royal couple visited the SOS village, National Cricket Academy and Badshahi Mosque.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess on Cambridge, wrapped up their action-packed five-day tour of Pakistan on Friday.

The visit was described by Kate as "really special", according to CNN, and saw William pay tribute to Pakistanis who had endured much sacrifice and "helped to build the country that we see today".

The earlier half of the trip — in Islamabad and Chitral — featured among numerous engagements, visiting a girls school, attending an environment event at a recreational park, dining with the prime minister, mingling with the prominent figures of society at a special reception, interacting with the vibrant Kalasha community, and witnessing firsthand the impact of climate change.

The latter half — in Lahore — saw the royal couple visit the SOS Village for orphans, play cricket with children and members of Pakistan's cricket team at the National Cricket Academy, attend a religious tolerance event at the Badshahi Mosque, and an emotional trip to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, which the late Princess Diana (William's mother) had twice visited to help raise funds for.

On the last day, prior to their departure, Kate and William oversaw the training of dogs at an army canine facility in Rawalpindi.

Here, we take a look at the couple's last two days in Pakistan.

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit SOS Children's village in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate the birthday of Iman, Ibrahim, and Daniyal, at SOS Children's village in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters

William and Kate attend a music session, at SOS Children's village in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays cricket during her visit at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, October 17. —AFP

Prince William plays a shot during his visit at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan October 17. — Reuters

William and Catherine shake hands with children participants of the British Council's DOSTI (friendship) programme at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore October 17. — Reuters

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine (C-L), Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photograph along with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani (C-R) and cricketer Shaheen Afridi (C-2R) during their visit at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on October 17. — AFP

William and Catherine visit the historical Badshahi mosque in Lahore on October 17. — Reuters

William and Catherine are shown the inside of the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on October 17. — Reuters

William and Catherine listen to a recitation of the Holy Quran at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on October 17. — Reuters

A close up of the royal couple at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on October 17. — AFP

Catherine interacts with a cancer patient at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters

William plays with a young cancer patient at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit 7-year-old Wafia at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters

Kate interacts with women and children during the royal couple's visit to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters

Catherine and William walk with golden labrador puppies Salto and Sky as they visit an Army Canine Centre, where Britain provides support to a programme that trains dogs to identify explosive devices, in Rawalpindi, October 18, 2019. — Reuters

William and Catherine play with golden labrador Polka as they visit an Army Canine Centre, in Rawalpindi, October 18. — Reuters

William and Catherine pet a dog as they visit an Army Canine Centre, in Rawalpindi, October 18. — Reuters