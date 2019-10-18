DAWN.COM

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the historical Badshahi mosque in Lahore on October 17. — AFP

In pictures: Prince William, Kate bid farewell to Pakistan after action-packed 5-day tour

In an eventful last two days, the royal couple visited the SOS village, National Cricket Academy and Badshahi Mosque.
Dawn.comPublished Oct 18, 2019 11:31pm

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess on Cambridge, wrapped up their action-packed five-day tour of Pakistan on Friday.

The visit was described by Kate as "really special", according to CNN, and saw William pay tribute to Pakistanis who had endured much sacrifice and "helped to build the country that we see today".

The earlier half of the trip — in Islamabad and Chitral — featured among numerous engagements, visiting a girls school, attending an environment event at a recreational park, dining with the prime minister, mingling with the prominent figures of society at a special reception, interacting with the vibrant Kalasha community, and witnessing firsthand the impact of climate change.

The latter half — in Lahore — saw the royal couple visit the SOS Village for orphans, play cricket with children and members of Pakistan's cricket team at the National Cricket Academy, attend a religious tolerance event at the Badshahi Mosque, and an emotional trip to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, which the late Princess Diana (William's mother) had twice visited to help raise funds for.

On the last day, prior to their departure, Kate and William oversaw the training of dogs at an army canine facility in Rawalpindi.

Here, we take a look at the couple's last two days in Pakistan.

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit SOS Children's village in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters
Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate the birthday of Iman, Ibrahim, and Daniyal, at SOS Children's village in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters
William and Kate attend a music session, at SOS Children's village in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays cricket during her visit at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, October 17. —AFP
Prince William plays a shot during his visit at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan October 17. — Reuters
William and Catherine shake hands with children participants of the British Council's DOSTI (friendship) programme at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore October 17. — Reuters
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine (C-L), Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photograph along with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani (C-R) and cricketer Shaheen Afridi (C-2R) during their visit at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on October 17. — AFP
William and Catherine visit the historical Badshahi mosque in Lahore on October 17. — Reuters
William and Catherine are shown the inside of the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on October 17. — Reuters
William and Catherine listen to a recitation of the Holy Quran at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on October 17. — Reuters
A close up of the royal couple at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on October 17. — AFP
Catherine interacts with a cancer patient at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters
William plays with a young cancer patient at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit 7-year-old Wafia at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters
Kate interacts with women and children during the royal couple's visit to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore, October 17. — Reuters
Catherine and William walk with golden labrador puppies Salto and Sky as they visit an Army Canine Centre, where Britain provides support to a programme that trains dogs to identify explosive devices, in Rawalpindi, October 18, 2019. — Reuters
William and Catherine play with golden labrador Polka as they visit an Army Canine Centre, in Rawalpindi, October 18. — Reuters
William and Catherine pet a dog as they visit an Army Canine Centre, in Rawalpindi, October 18. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart from Islamabad for Britain, October 18. — Reuters
JUR-USA
Oct 19, 2019 12:15am

I guess, the best part of this visit is 'owning the dressings',Catherine looks gorgeous, and also a message for the Pakistani people, that simple dresses can be elegant too. Hope this trip and their contribution will play a pivotal role in shaping our country's madness on fashion and wasting money.

Ahmad nawaz
Oct 19, 2019 12:24am

Warm welcome given to British Royal Couple by Pakistan shows the dignity of Pakistan itself. No doubt Pakistan always win the hearts of incoming guests. What was the reaction of Royal Couple & respect & houner given by Pakistan are beyond appreciation. In this way Pakistan has added a golden feather in its foreign policy. Being a Pakistani feeling proud over state of Pakistan & its govt for VIP services given to Royal Couple & love. All that done is highly appreciative. Great job...

Ahmad nawaz
Oct 19, 2019 12:29am

Whenever the name of Pakistan is respected & graced by the people outside Pakistan. I feel proud being a Pakistani, Here the warm hearted welcome & honour given to British Royal Couple by Pakistan is indeed beyond appreciation. This will add another golden feather in the achievement of Pakistan. What was the attitude & affection toward Pakistan & its people is no doubt very appreciative.

