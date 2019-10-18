DAWN.COM

900,000 troops in occupied Kashmir there to terrorise 8m people, not fight terrorism: PM Imran

Dawn.comOctober 18, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan once again drew attention to the situation in occupied Kashmir. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again drew attention to the situation in occupied Kashmir, criticising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for thinking he could "get his agenda of annexation" by using force to silence Kashmiris.

In a post shared on Twitter, the premier said: "Modi is riding a tiger — he thought he could get his agenda of annexation by using 900,000 forces to silence Kashmiris.

"You don't need 900,000 troops to fight terrorism; you need them to terrorise 8m Kashmiri people."

In a subsequent tweet, the prime minister said the Indian premier was now "fearful" because "he knows the moment the siege is lifted, there will be a bloodbath — which would be the only way to subdue the Kashmiri people".

Frustration, anger and fear have been growing in occupied Kashmir since August 5, when the Indian government stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew and a communications blackout. While some call and text services for mobile phone services were previously restored in the region, text messaging services were again blocked on Tuesday.

The clampdown has now continued for over 70 days.

According to Radio Pakistan, Friday is being observed as Kashmir Day across the country to express solidarity with Kashmiris. In this regard, sirens were rung at 3pm and people stood up to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

Last month, addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Imran had criticised India for its annexation of occupied Kashmir and the continued restrictions imposed in the region.

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

