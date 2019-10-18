PM's focal person for polio eradication resigns

Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar bin Atta on Friday resigned from his post.

In a post shared on Twitter, Atta said he has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to relieve him of his duties due to "some personal reasons" pertaining to his family.

"During this time [as focal person on polio] I got a chance to work with the best minds in the world.

In October 2018, Atta had confirmed that his name had been finalised for the post in principle.

In a resignation letter addressed to the premier today, Atta said he believed he had completed the mission that was handed to him and was submitting his resignation as he had not been able to give time to his father's wellbeing.

"On this note I would like to humbly submit my resignation because I being the only son of my parents have not been able to concentrate on the health of my ailing father and I don't want to live the rest of my life regretting that I did not look after my parents when they needed me the most."

Atta said that in order to maintain a balance between his work and obligation to his parents, he was confident that he was leaving the former "in good hands that would continue the mission wholeheartedly till the end."

He added that his parents were his priority at the moment.

In a series of tweets, Atta said he had made "all possible efforts to create that enabling environment where polio eradication is a top priority".

"A 24/7 call centre will soon be inaugurated to address all concerns of people who have questions related to the vaccine"

Atta said that Pakistan's first 'Perception Management Initiative' will be rolled out by the end of the month, the effects of which will be a "game changer".

"I am leaving at a time when the low transmission season is about to commence.

"Pakistan is in a position that will finally eradicate polio once and for all. The opportunity should be capitalised and should not be lost from here. I forever remain indebted to the love and respect all of you have offered," he added.