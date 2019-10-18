DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 18, 2019

After PPP candidate's loss, Bilawal vows to challenge 'rigging' in PS-11 by-election

Dawn.comOctober 18, 2019

Email

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday vowed to challenge alleged rigging in the by-election for Sindh Assembly's constituency PS-11 (Larkana-II). — DawnNewsTV/File
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday vowed to challenge alleged rigging in the by-election for Sindh Assembly's constituency PS-11 (Larkana-II). — DawnNewsTV/File

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday vowed to challenge what he believes was 'rigging' in the by-election for Sindh Assembly constituency PS-11 (Larkana-II).

Voters had headed to the polls on Thursday, with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Moazzam Ali Abbasi emerging as the winner according to unofficial results.

By-elections in PS-11 had been announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the Supreme Court had de-seated Abbasi in August.

Polling was held in a peaceful environment and no untoward incident was reported anywhere in the constituency. Special security measures were put in place, including deployment of Rangers and the army in the constituency, in addition to the police. Polling had begun at 8am and continued till 5pm without break.

As per preliminary results from 138 polling stations that were set up for the by-election, Abbasi bagged 31,557 votes, while his rival Jamil Soomro of the PPP obtained 26,021 votes.

Following the voting process yesterday, Bilawal had said in a post shared on Twitter that: "We will challenge this rigging at every forum. The truth can’t be hidden. We will expose this selection. We will have a re-election and take back this seat."

In a series of posts shared on Twitter, the PPP leader said he was proud of PPP workers for "fighting an honorable election," which he claimed they did "despite immense pressure from the establishment. From pre-poll with NAB arresting & sending notices to PPP workers & their families".

"On polling day, Rangers took over the inside of polling stations. harassed our women voters, threw out our polling agents, and deliberately slowed polling. Women polling stations where PPP performs well were purposely started hours late," he alleged.

The PPP chairperson added that media had been reporting that women voters were threatened to vote for GDA.

"Despite our pleas, ECP did not take notice."

Further, Bilawal said that the PPP candidate wasn't allowed inside polling stations.

"We kept asking ECP to intervene but its malafide intent was apparent in its silence."

He also said that, "despite the political engineering", PPP had reduced the lead of other parties by 5,000 votes in less than a year and vowed to challenge the 'rigging' at every forum.

Separately, GDA supporters had raised objections over the visits of elected representatives of the PPP, including Bilawal, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and Nadir Magsi, to various polling stations, pointing to election commission rules that place curbs on political activity near polling stations.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No data on disability

No data on disability

More information is required to understand the needs of our differently abled children.

Editorial

University scandal
Updated October 18, 2019

University scandal

That safety of students is being taken so lightly by administration raises concerns about other varsities as well.
October 18, 2019

Media blackout

FOR a change, media censorship has been called out in real time on television. On Wednesday, a press briefing by...
October 18, 2019

Doctors’ protest

PROTESTS by doctors are endemic in parts of Pakistan. A new generation of young doctors takes over from the previous...
Updated October 17, 2019

Riyadh meeting

More efforts to bring Riyadh and Tehran together are needed.
October 17, 2019

‘Triple burden’

IN an alarming report on the state of global child nutrition, Unicef has declared that at least one half of the...
October 17, 2019

Casualty of JUI-F march

A DISCUSSION regarding the evolution — or rather the lack of it — of the National Games over the last few years...