Pakistan bars entry of Committee to Protect Journalists Asia coordinator citing 'stop list': statement
Pakistan’s immigration authorities barred entry of Committee to Protect Journalists' (CPJ) Asia Programme Coordinator Steven Butler, saying that his name had been placed on a 'stop list', a press statement issued by the body said on Thursday.
"Last [Wednesday] night, Pakistani immigration authorities denied entry to CPJ Asia Programme Coordinator Steven Butler, citing a blacklist managed by the Ministry of Interior," the CPJ statement said.
"A border officer at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore told Butler that his journalist visa was valid, but it was voided because his name was 'on a stop list of the Interior Ministry'," it quoted Butler as saying.
According to the statement, Butler's passport was "confiscated" by airport authorities and he was forced to board a flight bound for Doha. When he arrived in Doha, authorities there placed him on a flight to Washington, DC, the statement read further.
While on the flight, Butler told the CPJ that the flight crew had seized his passport and boarding pass and that he was in "a kind of restrictive custody".
"Pakistani authorities’ move to block Steven Butler from entering the country is baffling and is a slap in the face to those concerned about press freedom in the country," the statement quoted CPJ’s executive director Joel Simon as saying.
"Pakistani authorities should give a full explanation of their decision to bar Butler from entering and correct this error. If the government is interested in demonstrating its commitment to a free press, it should conduct a swift and transparent investigation into this case."
Butler had landed in Lahore to participate in the Asma Jahangir Conference — Roadmap for Human Rights in Pakistan, said the statement.
Comments (48)
So the media ban in Kashmir does not bother anyone?
If this director went to India to investigate censorship, we would have sung his praises. So much hypocrisy in our country.
There must be valid reasons to block him. CPJ is not interested to show any concerns on media blackout in Kashmir. Hope my comment is posted by dawn's admin
Who was actually behind this decision to bar entry of Steven Butler, Asia Program Coordinator of Committee To Protect Journalists in Pakistan. Why this decision was made? I want Maulana Fazalul Rehman, our new luminary, to raise this issue for the cause of the democratic values in the country.
why he is not in India to Kashmir news blackout. Our fake journalists fooling us and get paid by their foreign masters. Excellent job, our country , our rules.
What a shame
Great! Free press!
Then PM says Pakistani media is free. So much freedom in this country. LOL
Anyone has the courage to bring him back?
it’s about time he went to indian occupied Kashmir first before coming to Pakistan...
Speechless!
@Gypsy, very very true!!!
@samina, the question is did he go there? Maybe he should have and then he would have been more welcome in Pakistan...
There is more press freedom in Pakistan than in India.
Free press? Are you joking? Many times I saw live TV discussions were muted just because the statements were not in favour of the "powerful authority". Almost in all discussions you will find retired army officers, dosen't matter if the discussion is on financial or business matters. Why? There are few journalist or media why tried to be natural but tagged as anti-national.
He should have visited Indian held Kashmir, first. Lifafa journalists in Pakistan sponsored his visit.
@samina, before criticizing the Indian just conduct any tv discussion without the presence of army officers retired or serving.
Why such controversial person are sent to pakistan? all such restrictions on media in only in pakistan?
@Zulqurnain , does the media gag in your country bothers you?
@Gypsy, don't worry, anything against India will be allowed..
Good decision to deport him.
Before jumping the gun, kindly google CPJ and Kashmir for the August-October 2019 duration and see. All accusing CPJ of being pro India will be disappointed to see that CPJ has called out India over Kashmir multiple times. Now please go on and justify his deportation.
@Gypsy, Please mind your own business, why do you always bring India and Kashmir in your country's affair. He came here for Asma Jehangir Conference not to chat about Kashmir. Please grow up.
Bye bye freedom of press. Do rest in peace elsewhere.
There was more pressing need for him to go to Indian held Kashmir to speak about freedom of press.
@samina, India put the restriction in Kashmir to protect the people from the terrorism, no need to tell supported by whom. But in Pakistan "patta bhi nahi hil sakta" without AKA's permission. For each and every topic, let it be financially or busines, social, polio drive, name it, AKA is there to direct. There is a big difference between Indian and Pakistani restrictions.
@Zulqurnain , It does bother, but then you can't just keep blaming India and ignore what is happening within Pakistan.
Entering Pakistan is not anyone’s right but a privilege.
@Sid, Why? Pakistan is the custodian of true democratic values in the world with highest regards for Human rights. that's what IK has been harping about. So, Pak should be his first visit to check..
As people say in USA and Europe: «Our country, our rules». We have every right to deny entry to unwanted people as a sovereign state.
Press freedom? My foot.
In Pakistan press is free, so please dont bother. Go to Kashmir for coverage.
We do not need another American telling us how to do business. We do not trust them.
Where are they on Kashmiri media blackout? Why no action there?
Pakistan has all the right to deny entey to unwanted elements as a sovereign state.
@samina, ofcourse, India will not allow him in the first place.
Freedom of press does not always mean a sovereign country should deliberately allow rabble-rousers. Pakistan has every right to do what it did. Pakistan, India, China or any (Asian) sovereign country should not be blackmailed by the Western (so-called) human rights activists, masquerading as journalists. They think they are so superior to us, as if the West has no human rights violation cases!
Please elaborate as what are charges against him to update information of the readers.
Yeah, freedom of press is forbidden in Pakistan. Truth against both the governments - establishment and civilian can't be tolerated. Keep this in mind if you are a journalist.
No Comment.
He must have been speaking against Pakistan or was working for foreign country agenda.
@samina, you are agreeing that there's something to hide. You people always claim the Indian media is not free but Pakistan media is free. Then why this restrictions? The fact is you are captive in your own country. The "malik" is only one, AKA.
@Zulqurnain , He is one and IOK is total ban. Can't you see difference.
Why doesn’t he go to Kashmir if he’s so concerned about Press???
Potentially, and likely, an agent provocateur, else he'd have opted to investigate the happenings in Kashmir first and had rather gone to an Indian port of entry.
Another example of how freedom of press works in Pakistan.
Where is your so called freedom of media .we guys were crying around the world against India.
I am not fully aware of the underlying reason for denying entry. However, this action compromises Pakistan's position in lots of areas. Let us come out with possible fears and negatives of his visit. Now, the organization may react against freedom available in Pakistan. Thanks.
@Zulqurnain: Bhai, two wrongs don't make right. What ever is happening with Kashmiri media, would have to be answered by Indian govt. We should look, what we are doing with media in our country.
Why so many excuses if they go to Kashmir or not When we need to look at our own house we start to find excuses and then claim to be the purest of the pure
Shame on us for this hypocrisy
What kind of country are we living in with so many lists and who decides who goes on these lists
