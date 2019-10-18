DAWN.COM

Pakistan bars entry of Committee to Protect Journalists Asia coordinator citing 'stop list': statement

Dawn.comUpdated October 18, 2019

Committee to Protect Journalists' (CPJ) Asia Programme Coordinator Steven Butler's passport confiscated by Lahore airport authorities, CPJ statement says. — Photo courtesy CPJ website
Pakistan’s immigration authorities barred entry of Committee to Protect Journalists' (CPJ) Asia Programme Coordinator Steven Butler, saying that his name had been placed on a 'stop list', a press statement issued by the body said on Thursday.

"Last [Wednesday] night, Pakistani immigration authorities denied entry to CPJ Asia Programme Coordinator Steven Butler, citing a blacklist managed by the Ministry of Interior," the CPJ statement said.

"A border officer at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore told Butler that his journalist visa was valid, but it was voided because his name was 'on a stop list of the Interior Ministry'," it quoted Butler as saying.

According to the statement, Butler's passport was "confiscated" by airport authorities and he was forced to board a flight bound for Doha. When he arrived in Doha, authorities there placed him on a flight to Washington, DC, the statement read further.

While on the flight, Butler told the CPJ that the flight crew had seized his passport and boarding pass and that he was in "a kind of restrictive custody".

"Pakistani authorities’ move to block Steven Butler from entering the country is baffling and is a slap in the face to those concerned about press freedom in the country," the statement quoted CPJ’s executive director Joel Simon as saying.

"Pakistani authorities should give a full explanation of their decision to bar Butler from entering and correct this error. If the government is interested in demonstrating its commitment to a free press, it should conduct a swift and transparent investigation into this case."

Butler had landed in Lahore to participate in the Asma Jahangir Conference — Roadmap for Human Rights in Pakistan, said the statement.

Zulqurnain
Oct 18, 2019 09:25am

So the media ban in Kashmir does not bother anyone?

Recommend 0
samina
Oct 18, 2019 09:28am

If this director went to India to investigate censorship, we would have sung his praises. So much hypocrisy in our country.

Recommend 0
Gypsy
Oct 18, 2019 09:32am

There must be valid reasons to block him. CPJ is not interested to show any concerns on media blackout in Kashmir. Hope my comment is posted by dawn's admin

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Oct 18, 2019 09:32am

Who was actually behind this decision to bar entry of Steven Butler, Asia Program Coordinator of Committee To Protect Journalists in Pakistan. Why this decision was made? I want Maulana Fazalul Rehman, our new luminary, to raise this issue for the cause of the democratic values in the country.

Recommend 0
Daanish
Oct 18, 2019 09:32am

why he is not in India to Kashmir news blackout. Our fake journalists fooling us and get paid by their foreign masters. Excellent job, our country , our rules.

Recommend 0
Shazia
Oct 18, 2019 09:33am

What a shame

Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2019 09:34am

Great! Free press!

Recommend 0
kashif
Oct 18, 2019 09:36am

Then PM says Pakistani media is free. So much freedom in this country. LOL

Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 18, 2019 09:37am

Anyone has the courage to bring him back?

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 18, 2019 09:39am

it’s about time he went to indian occupied Kashmir first before coming to Pakistan...

Recommend 0
Babban
Oct 18, 2019 09:40am

Speechless!

Recommend 0
Fkdks111
Oct 18, 2019 09:42am

@Gypsy, very very true!!!

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 18, 2019 09:42am

@samina, the question is did he go there? Maybe he should have and then he would have been more welcome in Pakistan...

Recommend 0
tarik
Oct 18, 2019 09:43am

There is more press freedom in Pakistan than in India.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 18, 2019 09:44am

Free press? Are you joking? Many times I saw live TV discussions were muted just because the statements were not in favour of the "powerful authority". Almost in all discussions you will find retired army officers, dosen't matter if the discussion is on financial or business matters. Why? There are few journalist or media why tried to be natural but tagged as anti-national.

Recommend 0
Meesaq Zaidi
Oct 18, 2019 09:44am

He should have visited Indian held Kashmir, first. Lifafa journalists in Pakistan sponsored his visit.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 18, 2019 09:45am

@samina, before criticizing the Indian just conduct any tv discussion without the presence of army officers retired or serving.

Recommend 0
faisal ijaz
Oct 18, 2019 09:47am

Why such controversial person are sent to pakistan? all such restrictions on media in only in pakistan?

Recommend 0
raj kumar
Oct 18, 2019 09:48am

@Zulqurnain , does the media gag in your country bothers you?

Recommend 0
KIRAN NILUGAL
Oct 18, 2019 09:49am

@Gypsy, don't worry, anything against India will be allowed..

Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 18, 2019 09:50am

Good decision to deport him.

Recommend 0
Annie
Oct 18, 2019 09:51am

Before jumping the gun, kindly google CPJ and Kashmir for the August-October 2019 duration and see. All accusing CPJ of being pro India will be disappointed to see that CPJ has called out India over Kashmir multiple times. Now please go on and justify his deportation.

Recommend 0
Suresh Melbourne
Oct 18, 2019 09:52am

@Gypsy, Please mind your own business, why do you always bring India and Kashmir in your country's affair. He came here for Asma Jehangir Conference not to chat about Kashmir. Please grow up.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 18, 2019 09:53am

Bye bye freedom of press. Do rest in peace elsewhere.

Recommend 0
tarik
Oct 18, 2019 09:54am

There was more pressing need for him to go to Indian held Kashmir to speak about freedom of press.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 18, 2019 09:54am

@samina, India put the restriction in Kashmir to protect the people from the terrorism, no need to tell supported by whom. But in Pakistan "patta bhi nahi hil sakta" without AKA's permission. For each and every topic, let it be financially or busines, social, polio drive, name it, AKA is there to direct. There is a big difference between Indian and Pakistani restrictions.

Recommend 0
Thinker
Oct 18, 2019 09:55am

@Zulqurnain , It does bother, but then you can't just keep blaming India and ignore what is happening within Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Sal
Oct 18, 2019 09:56am

Entering Pakistan is not anyone’s right but a privilege.

Recommend 0
Thinker
Oct 18, 2019 09:57am

@Sid, Why? Pakistan is the custodian of true democratic values in the world with highest regards for Human rights. that's what IK has been harping about. So, Pak should be his first visit to check..

Recommend 0
Shah
Oct 18, 2019 10:01am

As people say in USA and Europe: «Our country, our rules». We have every right to deny entry to unwanted people as a sovereign state.

Recommend 0
Himmat
Oct 18, 2019 10:02am

Press freedom? My foot.

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Oct 18, 2019 10:04am

In Pakistan press is free, so please dont bother. Go to Kashmir for coverage.

Recommend 0
Shah
Oct 18, 2019 10:05am

  1. We do not need another American telling us how to do business. We do not trust them.

  2. Where are they on Kashmiri media blackout? Why no action there?

  3. Pakistan has all the right to deny entey to unwanted elements as a sovereign state.

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Oct 18, 2019 10:05am

@samina, ofcourse, India will not allow him in the first place.

Recommend 0
amar
Oct 18, 2019 10:11am

Freedom of press does not always mean a sovereign country should deliberately allow rabble-rousers. Pakistan has every right to do what it did. Pakistan, India, China or any (Asian) sovereign country should not be blackmailed by the Western (so-called) human rights activists, masquerading as journalists. They think they are so superior to us, as if the West has no human rights violation cases!

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 18, 2019 10:11am

Please elaborate as what are charges against him to update information of the readers.

Recommend 0
Dr Amir Khan
Oct 18, 2019 10:12am

Yeah, freedom of press is forbidden in Pakistan. Truth against both the governments - establishment and civilian can't be tolerated. Keep this in mind if you are a journalist.

Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 18, 2019 10:13am

No Comment.

Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2019 10:13am

He must have been speaking against Pakistan or was working for foreign country agenda.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 18, 2019 10:14am

@samina, you are agreeing that there's something to hide. You people always claim the Indian media is not free but Pakistan media is free. Then why this restrictions? The fact is you are captive in your own country. The "malik" is only one, AKA.

Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2019 10:14am

@Zulqurnain , He is one and IOK is total ban. Can't you see difference.

Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 18, 2019 10:14am

Why doesn’t he go to Kashmir if he’s so concerned about Press???

Recommend 0
Zafar
Oct 18, 2019 10:18am

Potentially, and likely, an agent provocateur, else he'd have opted to investigate the happenings in Kashmir first and had rather gone to an Indian port of entry.

Recommend 0
Subhi
Oct 18, 2019 10:19am

Another example of how freedom of press works in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ram
Oct 18, 2019 10:19am

Where is your so called freedom of media .we guys were crying around the world against India.

Recommend 0
Zahid Sharfi.
Oct 18, 2019 10:25am

I am not fully aware of the underlying reason for denying entry. However, this action compromises Pakistan's position in lots of areas. Let us come out with possible fears and negatives of his visit. Now, the organization may react against freedom available in Pakistan. Thanks.

Recommend 0
AHK
Oct 18, 2019 10:29am

@Zulqurnain: Bhai, two wrongs don't make right. What ever is happening with Kashmiri media, would have to be answered by Indian govt. We should look, what we are doing with media in our country.

Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 18, 2019 10:32am

Why so many excuses if they go to Kashmir or not When we need to look at our own house we start to find excuses and then claim to be the purest of the pure

Shame on us for this hypocrisy

What kind of country are we living in with so many lists and who decides who goes on these lists

Recommend 0

