Today's Paper | October 18, 2019

Foreign investment jumps by 137% in first quarter of FY20: SBP data

Tahir SheraniOctober 17, 2019

Total investment during the July-September period clocks in at $886m as compare to $374m during the same period in 2018. — AFP/File
Total foreign investment into the country jumped by 137 per cent, or $512 million, in the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The total investment during the July-September 2019 period clocked in at $886 million as compared to $374m during the same period in 2018.

In a breakup of the total investment, the central bank posted a 51pc increase in foreign private investment during the period under review. The investment under this head increased to $564m during the three-month period in contrast with $374m during the same quarter last year.

Foreign direct investment (FDI), however, decreased by 3pc during the period under review to $542 million as compared to $559m during the same months last year.

On a month-on-month basis, total foreign investment rose to $622m during September 2019 as compared to $126m during the same month in 2018. The FDI also increased to $385m during September as opposed to $182m during September 2018.

Comments (11)

Gordon D. Walker
Oct 17, 2019 10:51pm

Amazing... Keep up the progress.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
WasiTunio
Oct 17, 2019 10:57pm

Imran Khan's hardwork fetching awesome results but a lot is to be heard,endured and done.We pray for good for our present and future.

Recommend 0
Taimoor
Oct 17, 2019 11:00pm

Great news! PTI's policies have started to show results.

Recommend 0
Supporter- PTI
Oct 17, 2019 11:02pm

Pakistan is blessed with a great leader in the form of Imran Khan. Our economy is on the right track, thanks to untiring efforts of our great and respectable leader.

Recommend 0
NK
Oct 17, 2019 11:09pm

Efforts, Patience and Consistency Will Definitely Pay Off

Recommend 0
Anilkumar Chakravarty
Oct 17, 2019 11:10pm

May be China's investment. Wait they will buy you and enslave you.

Recommend 0
yogi
Oct 17, 2019 11:11pm

Such a low value and any changes in percentage sounds big

Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 17, 2019 11:12pm

Things are improving..slowly but surely..Pakistan is even progressing on social uplift,where there was abysmal performance before now there is improvement. Simply because no government paid any attention to such things before.

Recommend 0
azam
Oct 17, 2019 11:22pm

Slowly but surely the ship is turning, take into account that engine and rudder is not working thanks to the previous thugs. People need to realise it was all false economy previously and the current adjustments push things in line to what was the real standings. Have patience and the fruits will surely be sweet.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 17, 2019 11:39pm

You ain't seen nothing yet.

Recommend 0
Hani
Oct 17, 2019 11:52pm

Now where are all the idiots criticicizing incumbent goverenment insane financial policies. Let the time pass and give them few years, INSHAAllah you will witness a new Pakistan.

Recommend 0

