Foreign investment jumps by 137% in first quarter of FY20: SBP data
Total foreign investment into the country jumped by 137 per cent, or $512 million, in the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
The total investment during the July-September 2019 period clocked in at $886 million as compared to $374m during the same period in 2018.
In a breakup of the total investment, the central bank posted a 51pc increase in foreign private investment during the period under review. The investment under this head increased to $564m during the three-month period in contrast with $374m during the same quarter last year.
Foreign direct investment (FDI), however, decreased by 3pc during the period under review to $542 million as compared to $559m during the same months last year.
On a month-on-month basis, total foreign investment rose to $622m during September 2019 as compared to $126m during the same month in 2018. The FDI also increased to $385m during September as opposed to $182m during September 2018.
Amazing... Keep up the progress.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Imran Khan's hardwork fetching awesome results but a lot is to be heard,endured and done.We pray for good for our present and future.
Great news! PTI's policies have started to show results.
Pakistan is blessed with a great leader in the form of Imran Khan. Our economy is on the right track, thanks to untiring efforts of our great and respectable leader.
Efforts, Patience and Consistency Will Definitely Pay Off
May be China's investment. Wait they will buy you and enslave you.
Such a low value and any changes in percentage sounds big
Things are improving..slowly but surely..Pakistan is even progressing on social uplift,where there was abysmal performance before now there is improvement. Simply because no government paid any attention to such things before.
Slowly but surely the ship is turning, take into account that engine and rudder is not working thanks to the previous thugs. People need to realise it was all false economy previously and the current adjustments push things in line to what was the real standings. Have patience and the fruits will surely be sweet.
You ain't seen nothing yet.
Now where are all the idiots criticicizing incumbent goverenment insane financial policies. Let the time pass and give them few years, INSHAAllah you will witness a new Pakistan.