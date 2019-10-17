DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 17, 2019

13 killed in clashes between two tribes in KP's Tank

SirajuddinOctober 17, 2019

Email

All the bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Tank. — Reuters/File
All the bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Tank. — Reuters/File

At least 13 people were killed in clashes between the Marwat and Betani tribes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district on Thursday, police said.

Qudratullah, a police official at Tank police control, told DawnNewsTV that two people, belonging to the Marwat tribe, were allegedly targeted in firing by Betani tribesmen near Amakheal village. Both the men, riding a motorcycle, died on the spot.

Read more: Army returns seized weapons to Marwat and Betani tribesmen

Later, tribesmen from the Marwat tribe allegedly shot dead two people from Betani tribe near Amakheal pump area.

Marwat tribesmen then allegedly opened fire on a bus on Daraban road which was carrying people from the Betani tribe. As a result, nine people on board the bus were killed and two others injured.

All the bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Tank.

According to the police official, raids are being conducted to arrest suspects from both sides, however, no first information report (FIR) has been lodged, and no arrest has been made, so far. He said that heavy contingents of police have been deployed in the area as well as at the hospital to avoid any further violence.

The police official attributed the attacks and counterattacks to an old rivalry between the two tribes.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the firing incidents and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. He directed the KP police chief to submit an inquiry report of the incident on an urgent basis.

The chief minister also directed police to arrest all those involved and beef up security in the area.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 17, 2019 09:54pm

The dark ages are still with us... Condolences

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 17, 2019 10:10pm

And where was the Commissioner and Deputy commissioner. They are supposed to know all in their area and prevent it.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 17, 2019

Riyadh meeting

More efforts to bring Riyadh and Tehran together are needed.
October 17, 2019

‘Triple burden’

IN an alarming report on the state of global child nutrition, Unicef has declared that at least one half of the...
October 17, 2019

Casualty of JUI-F march

A DISCUSSION regarding the evolution — or rather the lack of it — of the National Games over the last few years...
October 16, 2019

Back in parliament

THE formula has been reasserted. The Islamabad High Court’s call to parliament to come to a decision regarding the...
AQIS in Karachi
Updated October 16, 2019

AQIS in Karachi

Sindh CTD has done well to raise a red flag about the presence of AQIS in Karachi
October 16, 2019

The polio problem

ON the behest of the government, the Council of Islamic Ideology issued around 100 fatwas in support of polio...