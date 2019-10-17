DAWN.COM

PM Imran inaugurates 'Kamyab Jawan Programme'

Dawn.comUpdated October 17, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI leaders and participants of the ceremony stand as the national anthem is played. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI leaders and participants of the ceremony stand as the national anthem is played. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the "Kamyab Jawan Programme" for youth across the country to support them through technical and financial assistance.

The prime minister is addressing the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the programme has been developed to enable the country's youth to prosper.

"I am happy because the programme is the first step towards fulfilling the PTI's promise for youth's prosperity," he said.

He said that as per the instructions of the prime minister, the programme is completely transparent and merit-based. "To ensure transparency, the entire programme is made available on a digital platform," he said, adding that a scorecard has been developed on the basis of artificial intelligence to run the programme.

According to Dar, the programme is focused on ensuring employment opportunities to the youth and providing them proper platforms to excel.

The programme is supported by the United Nations Development Programme and no amount of people's tax is incurred on it, Dar had earlier said in a press briefing.

Under the programme, the government will also devise a state-of-the-art digital platform to support the youth.

More details to follow.

Abdullah Gilani
Oct 17, 2019 04:59pm

Great IK, please do more and more to overcome the immense challenges. we wish & pray for yours success...Abdullah Gilani - Sr.IT Engineer - Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Syed Anjum Ali
Oct 17, 2019 05:15pm

More wastage of national funds. Hundreds of such schemes have failed in the past and now another one is going to join those on the rubbish heap.

Aftab
Oct 17, 2019 05:17pm

Good job, PTI. Time to fulfill your promise of giving 10 million jobs to the unemployed.

