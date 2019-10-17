PM Imran inaugurates 'Kamyab Jawan Programme'

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the "Kamyab Jawan Programme" for youth across the country to support them through technical and financial assistance.

The prime minister is addressing the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the programme has been developed to enable the country's youth to prosper.

"I am happy because the programme is the first step towards fulfilling the PTI's promise for youth's prosperity," he said.

He said that as per the instructions of the prime minister, the programme is completely transparent and merit-based. "To ensure transparency, the entire programme is made available on a digital platform," he said, adding that a scorecard has been developed on the basis of artificial intelligence to run the programme.

According to Dar, the programme is focused on ensuring employment opportunities to the youth and providing them proper platforms to excel.

The programme is supported by the United Nations Development Programme and no amount of people's tax is incurred on it, Dar had earlier said in a press briefing.

Under the programme, the government will also devise a state-of-the-art digital platform to support the youth.

