DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 17, 2019

Voting underway at PS-11; polling agent submits report of PPP leaders' visits to DIG

Azhar Gul SarkiOctober 17, 2019

Email

A detailed report was submitted to the deputy inspector general (DIG) for Larkana regarding PPP leaders visits to polling stations on Thursday as voters headed to the polls for the PS-11 Larkana by-elections. — AFP/File
A detailed report was submitted to the deputy inspector general (DIG) for Larkana regarding PPP leaders visits to polling stations on Thursday as voters headed to the polls for the PS-11 Larkana by-elections. — AFP/File

Voters headed to the polls for the PS-11 Larkana by-elections on Thursday while a detailed report was submitted to the deputy inspector general (DIG) for Larkana regarding PPP leaders' visits to the polling stations.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced by-elections in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency after the de-seating of MPA Moazzam Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) by the Supreme Court in August.

During the voting process today, PPP politicians MNA Khursheed Junejo, Burhan Chandio and Sohail Anwar Siyal visited polling stations — which the district returning officer (DRO) said was in violation of rules.

The DRO submitted a detailed order to the DIG regarding their visits. Additionally, the ECP monitoring team reported their visits and said that they were obstructing the polling process by doing so.

According to PPP spokesperson, Junejo visited polling station number 86 for three minutes to discuss a personal matter with a party worker.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Twitter: "The same election commission that unnecessarily deploys military troops inside every polling station wants to stop elected represented from visiting constituency on polling day."

In his tweet, which did not mention the Larkana by-polls, he alleged it was a "blatant attempt to deprive PPP of an equal playing field".

In a subsequent tweet, he said: "Only way to supervise and counter rigging attempts by the establishment is for elected members to carry out their democratic & constitutional rights. Any unconstitutional and illegal dictation must be resisted by democratic forces."

Earlier this week, the PPP chairperson and other party leaders were issued show-cause notice by the ECP for allegedly violating its code of conduct by visiting the provincial assembly constituency ahead of the by-election.

Read: ECP issues notice to Bilawal over Larkana visit before by-poll

By-elections called in PS-11

GDA's Abbasi had won PS-11 in July 2018 after defeating Nida Khuhro, daughter of PPP’s seasoned politician and president of Sindh PPP Nisar Ahmed Khuhro when her father was disqualified from contesting elections after Abbasi challenged his papers before ECP.

The ECP declared Abbasi as the winner in its notification issued on August 10, 2018. He had secured 32,206 votes while Nida had obtained 21,825 votes. She then challenged his victory in the election tribunal within days which upheld Abbasi’s victory. She later took her case to the Supreme Court, which passed the verdict in her case on Aug 22.

GDA's Abbasi was de-seated and the apex court asked the ECP to hold by-elections in PS-11. Subsequently, the ECP announced Oct 17 (today) as the election date.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 17, 2019

Riyadh meeting

More efforts to bring Riyadh and Tehran together are needed.
October 17, 2019

‘Triple burden’

IN an alarming report on the state of global child nutrition, Unicef has declared that at least one half of the...
October 17, 2019

Casualty of JUI-F march

A DISCUSSION regarding the evolution — or rather the lack of it — of the National Games over the last few years...
October 16, 2019

Back in parliament

THE formula has been reasserted. The Islamabad High Court’s call to parliament to come to a decision regarding the...
AQIS in Karachi
Updated October 16, 2019

AQIS in Karachi

Sindh CTD has done well to raise a red flag about the presence of AQIS in Karachi
October 16, 2019

The polio problem

ON the behest of the government, the Council of Islamic Ideology issued around 100 fatwas in support of polio...