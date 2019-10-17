Prince William, Kate arrive in Lahore for day-long visit; meet Punjab CM, governor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Lahore on Thursday for a day-long visit.

The couple — who are the first royals to officially visit Pakistan since Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visited the region in 2006 — were received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at the Lahore airport.

The itinerary for their fourth day in Pakistan includes visits to the SOS Children's Village, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, the National Cricket Academy and the Badshahi Mosque.

The duchess is also expected to deliver her first address in Pakistan today.

William's late mother, Diana, who was a friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, visited Pakistan twice — 1996 and 1997 — to help raise awareness and funds for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Royal visit

The duke and duchess arrived in Islamabad for their maiden visit to Pakistan on Monday night. Their second day was a busy one, which started with a visit to a girl's college in the capital and then Margalla Hills, where they attended an event regarding environmental protection. The couple was hosted by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Aiwan-i-Sadr and Prime Minister House, respectively.

In the evening, they attended a star-studded reception, hosted by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, at the National Monument where William, in his first official address, paid tribute to all the people who "endured sacrifice and helped build Pakistan to the country it is today".

On the third day of their five-day trip, the royals paid a visit to Chitral district to observe the effect of climate change in the region.

Upon reaching the Bumburate Valley on Wednesday, the couple was given a red-carpet reception by the Kalasha community. ─ Kensington Palace

During the visit, the couple flew to the Baroghil Valley National Park in the extreme north and the Bumburate Valley in the south where they mingled with the Kalasha community.

Upon reaching the Bumburate Valley, the couple was given a red-carpet reception by the Kalasha community — led by MPA Wazir Zada — from where they drove to a number of sites devastated by flash floods in 2015. The royal couple was told about the causes of the natural disasters in the region.