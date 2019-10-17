Trump letter to Erdogan: 'Don't be a fool'

DAWN.COM

"Don't be a fool," Donald Trump warned his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an extraordinary letter sent the day Turkey launched its incursion into northeastern Syria — warning history risked branding him a "devil". — AFP/File
"Don't be a fool," Donald Trump warned his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an extraordinary letter sent the day Turkey launched its incursion into northeastern Syria — warning history risked branding him a "devil".

Three days after appearing to greenlight an invasion by pulling US troops from the Kurdish-dominated region, Trump told the Turkish president he would wreck Ankara's economy if the invasion went too far.

This image widely distributed on social media on October 16 in Washington DC shows the letter sent on October 9 by Trump to Erdogan warning of economic sanctions after the Turkish intervention in Northern Syria. The White House confirmed the authenticity of the letter. — AFP
In language shorn of diplomatic niceties, Trump began with an outright threat.

"Let's work out a good deal," Trump wrote in the letter dated October 9.

"You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will."

"History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way," Trump said.

"It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don't happen."

The US leader told Erdogan a "great deal" was possible if he negotiated with the head of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, whom Turkey has labelled a "terrorist" for his ties to the Kurdish PKK militants in Turkey.

"Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool," he finished, adding: "I will call you later."

MONIER
Oct 17, 2019 07:45am

Typical Trump style of diplomacy. Would he say the same to others like the Gulf rulers who attack other people and countries in a never ending war?

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 17, 2019 07:52am

How many US Presidents' letters to other HsoS do they show in the media? Any buyers for loose change? Again?

Recommend 0
Observer©
Oct 17, 2019 07:56am

Is it the language Donald Trump uses in official letters?

Recommend 0
Rough
Oct 17, 2019 08:02am

He makes me laugh

Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 17, 2019 08:03am

If Erdogan is a fool, what are Bush W and tRump, and Obama?

Recommend 0
Anurag Gautam
Oct 17, 2019 08:03am

Turkish President wants to become uncrowned king of Muslim world.

Recommend 0
kashif
Oct 17, 2019 08:04am

This letter seems more like from a gang leader than from a statesman.

Recommend 0
Amar
Oct 17, 2019 08:09am

Wow...that's some plain talk!

Recommend 0
Mian
Oct 17, 2019 08:12am

Frank letter.

Recommend 0
NN
Oct 17, 2019 08:18am

No need for bloodshed in Syria. They have suffered enough already.

Recommend 0
BK
Oct 17, 2019 08:27am

Trump, destroy his economy now.dont wait for the fool.

Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 17, 2019 08:35am

A fool with a tool still remains a fool

Recommend 0

