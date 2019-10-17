Areas around Gurdwara Punja Sahib to be renovated

TAXILA: The Hassanabdal Municipal Administration has chalked out a renovation and beautification plan for areas around Gurdwara Punja Sahib.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja while talking to newsmen on Wednesday.

Mr Raja said the renovation project would complete before Nov 15 when Sikh pilgrims from across the globe would be visiting the city to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said under this project the road in front of Sikh temple would be expanded further besides establishment of a park and redesigning of the swimming pool.

He said green belts would be added to the front side and rear of the Sikh temple under the beautification plan.

He said a master plan would also be executed to improve and revamp the drainage and sewerage system of the historical city so that sewage could not mix with water from various springs.

He said new water system would also be established for clean water entry and exit to the Sikh temple.

He was hopeful that these steps would not only facilitate the pilgrims but would also promote the soft image of the country.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2019