DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 17, 2019

Areas around Gurdwara Punja Sahib to be renovated

A CorrespondentUpdated October 17, 2019

Email

A view of rain water accumulated on the road at latifabad after heavy monsoon rain in the city. — APP/File
A view of rain water accumulated on the road at latifabad after heavy monsoon rain in the city. — APP/File

TAXILA: The Hassanabdal Municipal Administration has chalked out a renovation and beautification plan for areas around Gurdwara Punja Sahib.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja while talking to newsmen on Wednesday.

Mr Raja said the renovation project would complete before Nov 15 when Sikh pilgrims from across the globe would be visiting the city to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said under this project the road in front of Sikh temple would be expanded further besides establishment of a park and redesigning of the swimming pool.

He said green belts would be added to the front side and rear of the Sikh temple under the beautification plan.

He said a master plan would also be executed to improve and revamp the drainage and sewerage system of the historical city so that sewage could not mix with water from various springs.

He said new water system would also be established for clean water entry and exit to the Sikh temple.

He was hopeful that these steps would not only facilitate the pilgrims but would also promote the soft image of the country.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 17, 2019

Riyadh meeting

More efforts to bring Riyadh and Tehran together are needed.
October 17, 2019

‘Triple burden’

IN an alarming report on the state of global child nutrition, Unicef has declared that at least one half of the...
October 17, 2019

Casualty of JUI-F march

A DISCUSSION regarding the evolution — or rather the lack of it — of the National Games over the last few years...
October 16, 2019

Back in parliament

THE formula has been reasserted. The Islamabad High Court’s call to parliament to come to a decision regarding the...
AQIS in Karachi
Updated October 16, 2019

AQIS in Karachi

Sindh CTD has done well to raise a red flag about the presence of AQIS in Karachi
October 16, 2019

The polio problem

ON the behest of the government, the Council of Islamic Ideology issued around 100 fatwas in support of polio...