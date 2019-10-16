In pictures: Britain's Duke and Duchess given a truly Pakistani welcome on maiden visit

From meeting the PM to visiting the mountainous north, Prince William and Kate have spent a busy two days in Pakistan.

They've been in the country for only two days, but Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's maiden visit to Pakistan has been a whirlwind of activity.

After landing in Islamabad to a red-carpet welcome, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent their first full day in Pakistan visiting a girl's college in the capital and the Margalla Hills, and later meeting President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan at their official residences. In the evening, they mingled with the who's who of the country's political, entertainment and business spheres at a reception in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, the royal couple flew to Chitral and visited the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range to witness the effects of climate change. They also experienced the culture of the Kalash people during a visit to their native area.

Below is a pictorial account of Prince William and Kate's journey in Pakistan so far.

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive in Islamabad, October 14. — Reuters

Prince William and his wife Kate receive flowers from a child upon their arrival at the Nur Khan airbase in Islamabad on Monday. — AP

Prince William and his wife Kate interact with students during their visit to a school outside Islamabad ob Tuesday. — AP

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a group photo with staff and students at a school during a trip to Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walk with an unidentified man during a visit to the Margalla Hills in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a meeting with President Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) meets with Britain's Prince William (C), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on October 15. — AFP

Prince William and Catherine walk alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

The motorcade of the British royal couple leaves a hotel under tight security in Islamabad, October 15. — AP

Britain's Prince William arrives to attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine arrive on a decorated auto-rickshaw to attend a reception in Islamabad. — AFP

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak with guests as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad. — Reuters

Prince William makes a speech as he attends a special reception with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose as they attend a reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad. — Reuters

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives a traditional cap in Chitral, October 16. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Chitral. — Reuters

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a village in the Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, October 16. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine visit the Chiatibo glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Chitral. — Reuters

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted during a visit at a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, October 16. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge look at each other while visiting a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, October 16. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral. — Reuters

Header image: Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral on Wednesday. — Reuters