In pictures: Britain's Duke and Duchess given a royal welcome on maiden Pakistan visit

They've been in the country for only two days, but Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's maiden visit to Pakistan has been a whirlwind of activity.
After landing in Islamabad to a red-carpet welcome, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent their first full day in Pakistan visiting a girl's college in the capital and the Margalla Hills, and later meeting President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan at their official residences. In the evening, they mingled with the who's who of the country's political, entertainment and business spheres at a reception in Islamabad.
On Wednesday, the royal couple flew to Chitral and visited the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range to witness the effects of climate change. They also experienced the culture of the Kalash people during a visit to their native area.
Below is a pictorial account of Prince William and Kate's journey in Pakistan so far.
Header image: Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral on Wednesday. — Reuters
Copyright © 2019
Scribe Publishing Platform
Well done, awesome coverage. Pakistan Zindabad, Britain Paindabad!!! William and Kate rule!!!!
Delighted to see them delighted
Amazing pics!
Wonderful pictures.They have shown deep respect for the Nation of Pakistan by wearing Pakistani clothes on this occasion.May your trip be a memorable one.
awesome pictures. beautiful
William & Kate are down to earth like Late Princess Diana herself. This visit will improve Pakistan's image abroad and will help tourism.
The pictures are simply amazing!
Where is our First Lady?
Marvellous.Promoting real image of our country.Well done, Dawn.com, by collecting images taken by wire agency.Even we could not afford fair and transport to go to northern places.Awsome!
Nice visit.
Wonderful photos of Pakistan, especially the children! The British royal couple is gorgeous!
Great to have the Royal guests in Pakistan!
Wonderful images as usual, Thanks
Rickshawala weaing a tie? Should have worn a national dress. Anyway, Nice pictures. Well done Dawn.
The first picture is breath taking! Kate and William sitting with Chitrali children. Delighted to have this stunning couple in the most hospitable country!
Wonderful seeing the delightful pictures۔ Hope William and Kate are enjoying their stay in Pakistan۔ Coming to Pakistan at times like these is special and we acknowledge their courage and friendship۔ We want them to know that Pak people love them and they are always welcome as our honoured guests۔
Nice photographs.
Great photography
So happy to see them, and they having a good time in Pakistan.
It is a pleasure to see the beautiful Royal couple in Pakistan - from USA
@Abbas Khan, He is not a real rickshaywala, he is probably one of the govt. employee or an official. What is with this national dress talk? when Gandhi wore dhoti it was a way to fight for freedom now we can wear dresses that are more practical such as western dress. Shirt and pant.
The princess refreshes us the memories of great Lady Diana by wearing cultural dresses here in Pakistan. But Diana was one of her kind having extremely kind, melted- heart and a supporter of weak and downtrodden in the society.
it's been a pleasure to see Prince William and duchess Kate William happy and joyful in Pakistan, we want strong ties with Britain forever,love to see their happy faces and they are always welcome with the depth of our hearts!
Great pictures. I also like how this article is presented.
Beautiful photography. Mesmerizing locales.
I hope they are having a good time here. meeting the hospitable people of Pakistan.
Excellent
PM's Current Wife, Did anyone see her around ?
@Jamil Soomro, New York City, - What are "Pakistani" clothes ? Didn't these clothes exist before 1947 ?
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in Pakistan was obviously a very great thing for the country where even 10 of SriLanka's top cricketers refused to play. Good Optics for projecting the brighter side of the country.
@Rani, Exactly where its your own First Lady?
Comments (31)
Well done, awesome coverage. Pakistan Zindabad, Britain Paindabad!!! William and Kate rule!!!!
Delighted to see them delighted
Amazing pics!
Wonderful pictures.They have shown deep respect for the Nation of Pakistan by wearing Pakistani clothes on this occasion.May your trip be a memorable one.
awesome pictures. beautiful
William & Kate are down to earth like Late Princess Diana herself. This visit will improve Pakistan's image abroad and will help tourism.
The pictures are simply amazing!
Where is our First Lady?
Marvellous.Promoting real image of our country.Well done, Dawn.com, by collecting images taken by wire agency.Even we could not afford fair and transport to go to northern places.Awsome!
Nice visit.
Wonderful photos of Pakistan, especially the children! The British royal couple is gorgeous!
Great to have the Royal guests in Pakistan!
Wonderful images as usual, Thanks
Rickshawala weaing a tie? Should have worn a national dress. Anyway, Nice pictures. Well done Dawn.
The first picture is breath taking! Kate and William sitting with Chitrali children. Delighted to have this stunning couple in the most hospitable country!
Wonderful seeing the delightful pictures۔ Hope William and Kate are enjoying their stay in Pakistan۔ Coming to Pakistan at times like these is special and we acknowledge their courage and friendship۔ We want them to know that Pak people love them and they are always welcome as our honoured guests۔
Nice photographs.
Great photography
So happy to see them, and they having a good time in Pakistan.
It is a pleasure to see the beautiful Royal couple in Pakistan - from USA
@Abbas Khan, He is not a real rickshaywala, he is probably one of the govt. employee or an official. What is with this national dress talk? when Gandhi wore dhoti it was a way to fight for freedom now we can wear dresses that are more practical such as western dress. Shirt and pant.
The princess refreshes us the memories of great Lady Diana by wearing cultural dresses here in Pakistan. But Diana was one of her kind having extremely kind, melted- heart and a supporter of weak and downtrodden in the society.
it's been a pleasure to see Prince William and duchess Kate William happy and joyful in Pakistan, we want strong ties with Britain forever,love to see their happy faces and they are always welcome with the depth of our hearts!
Great pictures. I also like how this article is presented.
Beautiful photography. Mesmerizing locales.
I hope they are having a good time here. meeting the hospitable people of Pakistan.
Excellent
PM's Current Wife, Did anyone see her around ?
@Jamil Soomro, New York City, - What are "Pakistani" clothes ? Didn't these clothes exist before 1947 ?
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in Pakistan was obviously a very great thing for the country where even 10 of SriLanka's top cricketers refused to play. Good Optics for projecting the brighter side of the country.
@Rani, Exactly where its your own First Lady?