DAWN.COM

Email

In pictures: Britain's Duke and Duchess given a royal welcome on maiden Pakistan visit

From meeting the PM to visiting the mountainous north, Prince William and Kate have spent a busy two days in Pakistan.
Dawn.comUpdated Oct 17, 2019 11:01am

They've been in the country for only two days, but Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's maiden visit to Pakistan has been a whirlwind of activity.

After landing in Islamabad to a red-carpet welcome, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent their first full day in Pakistan visiting a girl's college in the capital and the Margalla Hills, and later meeting President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan at their official residences. In the evening, they mingled with the who's who of the country's political, entertainment and business spheres at a reception in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, the royal couple flew to Chitral and visited the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range to witness the effects of climate change. They also experienced the culture of the Kalash people during a visit to their native area.

Below is a pictorial account of Prince William and Kate's journey in Pakistan so far.

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive in Islamabad, October 14. — Reuters
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive in Islamabad, October 14. — Reuters

Prince William and his wife Kate receive flowers from a child upon their arrival at the Nur Khan airbase in Islamabad on Monday. — AP
Prince William and his wife Kate receive flowers from a child upon their arrival at the Nur Khan airbase in Islamabad on Monday. — AP

Prince William and his wife Kate interact with students during their visit to a school outside Islamabad ob Tuesday. — AP
Prince William and his wife Kate interact with students during their visit to a school outside Islamabad ob Tuesday. — AP

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a group photo with staff and students at a school during a trip to Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a group photo with staff and students at a school during a trip to Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walk with an unidentified man during a visit to the Margalla Hills in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walk with an unidentified man during a visit to the Margalla Hills in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a meeting with President Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a meeting with President Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) meets with Britain's Prince William (C), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on October 15. — AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) meets with Britain's Prince William (C), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on October 15. — AFP

Prince William and Catherine walk alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine walk alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

The motorcade of the British royal couple leaves a hotel under tight security in Islamabad, October 15. — AP
The motorcade of the British royal couple leaves a hotel under tight security in Islamabad, October 15. — AP

Britain's Prince William arrives to attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters
Britain's Prince William arrives to attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine arrive on a decorated auto-rickshaw to attend a reception in Islamabad. — AFP
Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine arrive on a decorated auto-rickshaw to attend a reception in Islamabad. — AFP

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak with guests as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad. — Reuters
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak with guests as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad. — Reuters

Prince William makes a speech as he attends a special reception with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters
Prince William makes a speech as he attends a special reception with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, October 15. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose as they attend a reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose as they attend a reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad. — Reuters

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives a traditional cap in Chitral, October 16. — Reuters
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives a traditional cap in Chitral, October 16. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Chitral. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Chitral. — Reuters

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a village in the Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, October 16. — Reuters
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a village in the Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, October 16. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine visit the Chiatibo glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Chitral. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine visit the Chiatibo glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Chitral. — Reuters

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted during a visit at a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, October 16. — Reuters
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted during a visit at a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, October 16. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge look at each other while visiting a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, October 16. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge look at each other while visiting a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, October 16. — Reuters

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral. — Reuters
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral. — Reuters

Header image: Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral on Wednesday. — Reuters

Related Stories

Comments (31)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
thashay
Oct 16, 2019 10:35pm

Well done, awesome coverage. Pakistan Zindabad, Britain Paindabad!!! William and Kate rule!!!!

Recommend 0
Sheroo
Oct 16, 2019 11:02pm

Delighted to see them delighted

Recommend 0
ha
Oct 16, 2019 11:06pm

Amazing pics!

Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Oct 16, 2019 11:15pm

Wonderful pictures.They have shown deep respect for the Nation of Pakistan by wearing Pakistani clothes on this occasion.May your trip be a memorable one.

Recommend 0
Ryan
Oct 16, 2019 11:30pm

awesome pictures. beautiful

Recommend 0
Nasir Khan
Oct 16, 2019 11:42pm

William & Kate are down to earth like Late Princess Diana herself. This visit will improve Pakistan's image abroad and will help tourism.

Recommend 0
Zubaida khan
Oct 16, 2019 11:47pm

The pictures are simply amazing!

Recommend 0
Rani
Oct 16, 2019 11:52pm

Where is our First Lady?

Recommend 0
WasiTunio
Oct 17, 2019 12:29am

Marvellous.Promoting real image of our country.Well done, Dawn.com, by collecting images taken by wire agency.Even we could not afford fair and transport to go to northern places.Awsome!

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 17, 2019 01:16am

Nice visit.

Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Oct 17, 2019 01:17am

Wonderful photos of Pakistan, especially the children! The British royal couple is gorgeous!

Recommend 0
Khurshid Haider
Oct 17, 2019 01:20am

Great to have the Royal guests in Pakistan!

Recommend 0
industiger
Oct 17, 2019 01:37am

Wonderful images as usual, Thanks

Recommend 0
Abbas Khan
Oct 17, 2019 01:54am

Rickshawala weaing a tie? Should have worn a national dress. Anyway, Nice pictures. Well done Dawn.

Recommend 0
Saira
Oct 17, 2019 03:16am

The first picture is breath taking! Kate and William sitting with Chitrali children. Delighted to have this stunning couple in the most hospitable country!

Recommend 0
Farouk Pasha
Oct 17, 2019 04:00am

Wonderful seeing the delightful pictures۔ Hope William and Kate are enjoying their stay in Pakistan۔ Coming to Pakistan at times like these is special and we acknowledge their courage and friendship۔ We want them to know that Pak people love them and they are always welcome as our honoured guests۔

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Oct 17, 2019 06:46am

Nice photographs.

Recommend 0
Rifat
Oct 17, 2019 07:54am

Great photography

Recommend 0
Gauhar Aslam
Oct 17, 2019 07:57am

So happy to see them, and they having a good time in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 17, 2019 08:01am

It is a pleasure to see the beautiful Royal couple in Pakistan - from USA

Recommend 0
s
Oct 17, 2019 08:49am

@Abbas Khan, He is not a real rickshaywala, he is probably one of the govt. employee or an official. What is with this national dress talk? when Gandhi wore dhoti it was a way to fight for freedom now we can wear dresses that are more practical such as western dress. Shirt and pant.

Recommend 0
vicky
Oct 17, 2019 09:21am

The princess refreshes us the memories of great Lady Diana by wearing cultural dresses here in Pakistan. But Diana was one of her kind having extremely kind, melted- heart and a supporter of weak and downtrodden in the society.

Recommend 0
Farhadjakhrani
Oct 17, 2019 09:31am

it's been a pleasure to see Prince William and duchess Kate William happy and joyful in Pakistan, we want strong ties with Britain forever,love to see their happy faces and they are always welcome with the depth of our hearts!

Recommend 0
Waqar Ahmed
Oct 17, 2019 09:33am

Great pictures. I also like how this article is presented.

Recommend 0
Syed Irfan Ali
Oct 17, 2019 09:48am

Beautiful photography. Mesmerizing locales.

Recommend 0
huma yousaf
Oct 17, 2019 10:03am

I hope they are having a good time here. meeting the hospitable people of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
imran
Oct 17, 2019 10:09am

Excellent

Recommend 0
FerozZahir
Oct 17, 2019 10:12am

PM's Current Wife, Did anyone see her around ?

Recommend 0
Sooraj
Oct 17, 2019 10:12am

@Jamil Soomro, New York City, - What are "Pakistani" clothes ? Didn't these clothes exist before 1947 ?

Recommend 0
FerozZahir
Oct 17, 2019 10:19am

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in Pakistan was obviously a very great thing for the country where even 10 of SriLanka's top cricketers refused to play. Good Optics for projecting the brighter side of the country.

Recommend 0
Ramendra Pillay
Oct 17, 2019 11:41am

@Rani, Exactly where its your own First Lady?

Recommend 0

DAWN.COM

Copyright © 2019

Scribe Publishing Platform