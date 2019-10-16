DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 16, 2019

Senate committee summons PCB chairman, calls team's performance against Sri Lanka 'shameful'

Nadir GuramaniOctober 16, 2019

Email

Sri Lanka’s tour of Pakistan ended earlier this month as the guests completed a 3-0 clean-sweep in the Twenty20 series in Lahore. — AFP/File
Sri Lanka’s tour of Pakistan ended earlier this month as the guests completed a 3-0 clean-sweep in the Twenty20 series in Lahore. — AFP/File

The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani over the dismal performance of the national cricket team against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s tour of Pakistan ended earlier this month with the guests completing a 3-0 clean-sweep in the Twenty20 series in Lahore. Pakistan had claimed the ODI series in Karachi with 2-0.

The committee members expressed concerns over the lackluster performance of the green shirts in the matches.

"Had we [committee members] been in the place of the cricket team, Pakistan would have won," remarked Committee Chairman Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar.

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan criticised the PCB chairman for not attending the meetings and asked the committee chairman to make it mandatory for the chief of the cricket body to attend all meetings of the Senate committee.

He alleged that Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad were included in the team "as a favour", adding that Misbahul Haq was pressured to take the decision.

Read more: Why does no one see the tragedy in Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad's career?

PTI Senator Faisal Javed said that he was unable to digest the defeat of green shirts on home ground. The senator termed the performance as "shameful". He also raised questions over the appointment of the same person as chief selector and coach.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a first, had appointed former skipper Misbahul Haq to the joint position of head coach and chief selector for the men's team.

Javed said he wanted to know the reasons behind the team's defeat, asking why all the members of the "number one Twenty20" team were changed.

The senator said that former head coach Mickey Arthur had leveled several accusations against Umar Akmal, inquiring as to why the sportsman was included in the team soon after Arthur's departure.

He added that all these issues should be addressed before the upcoming "important tour" of Australia.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hussain
Oct 16, 2019 04:40pm

Why are senators getting into this discussion; are they cricket experts. Or experts of anything worthwhile for that matter?

Recommend 0
UMAIR
Oct 16, 2019 04:48pm

Someone should ask committee members about their own performance. Is it a cricket relate committee If not then why is it focusing on cricket. What about other issues and other sports.They just want to stay in news and nothing else

Recommend 0
Tony Soprano
Oct 16, 2019 04:50pm

Is the Senate left for this purpose now?

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Oct 16, 2019 04:57pm

Political interference in PCB affairs? Why won't Pakistan cricket be suspended as Zimbabwe was?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 16, 2019

Back in parliament

THE formula has been reasserted. The Islamabad High Court’s call to parliament to come to a decision regarding the...
AQIS in Karachi
Updated October 16, 2019

AQIS in Karachi

Sindh CTD has done well to raise a red flag about the presence of AQIS in Karachi
October 16, 2019

The polio problem

ON the behest of the government, the Council of Islamic Ideology issued around 100 fatwas in support of polio...
October 15, 2019

Beyond deficits

ONLY a day after the financial adviser to the prime minister, Hafeez Shaikh, announced that both the critical...
Updated October 15, 2019

PM in Tehran

Pakistan can act as a bridge between Tehran and Riyadh and help facilitate a dialogue.
October 15, 2019

Selling poison

FOR years, health authorities have warned about the harmful effects of gutka — a chewing tobacco made of betel ...