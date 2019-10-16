Prince William, Kate visit Kalash Valley after stopover in Chitral
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the third day of their five-day trip, visited the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range to witness the effects of climate change — one of the key areas of focus of their visit.
After visiting Broghil, they travelled to Bombaret village in Kalash valley.
Earlier on Wednesday, the royals arrived in Chitral, where they were gifted traditional hats and a book of photos commemorating the trip of William's mother, Diana, who visited the valley in 1991.
"Fantastic," the prince remarked as he sifted through the pages of the book. The residents also gifted an embroidered coat to Prince William and a shawl to Middleton.
The couple visited Chiatibo Glacier in Hindu Kush mountain range in Chitral to witness effects of climate change and consequences of global warming, said PTI on its official Twitter account.
The duke and duchess arrived in Pakistan on Monday night on their maiden visit. Their second day was a busy one, which started with a visit to a girl's college in the capital and then Margalla Hills, where they attended an event regarding environmental protection. The couple was hosted by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Aiwan-i-Sadr and Prime Minister House, respectively.
In the evening, they attended a star-studded reception, hosted by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, at the National Monument where William, in his first official address, paid tribute to all the people who "endured sacrifice and helped build Pakistan to the country it is today".
It will definitely promote tourism in the region. Great to see both there to highlight the affects of climate change in the region.
Very nice to see the couple in Pakistan.
Missing LUMS.
Enjoy your visit Duchess of Duke Kate Middleton !
Agha Khan has made Chitral a must visit place for UK royals and his guests
Agha Khan has a Pakistan Chitral culture centre in London which attracts many people and is paving the way for tourism in Chitral
Agha Khans work and promotion of Pakistan with Imran Khan as country’s leader is a recipe for success and tourism
Welcome to Chitral, a historic city in the majestic Northern areas of the greenshirts land, which is also home to seven of the 10 highest peaks in the world. Enjoy your stay and don't forget to taste the tasty cusinie of the local area, famous all over the world for its wonderful and sumptuous recepies.
Beautiful.