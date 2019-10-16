DAWN.COM

Prince William, Kate arrive in Chitral; gifted photo album of Diana’s 1991 visit

Dawn.comOctober 16, 2019

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton look at a book of pictures commemorating Princess Diana's visit to Chitral in 1991. — Screengrab
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton look at a book of pictures commemorating Princess Diana's visit to Chitral in 1991. — Screengrab

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Chitral on Wednesday as part of their visit to explore Pakistan and meet the people of the country.

The couple was gifted traditional hats and a book of photos commemorating the trip of Princess Diana, who visited the valley in 1991, upon arrival.

"Fantastic," the prince remarked as he sifted through the pages of the book. The residents also gifted an embroidered coat to Prince William and a shawl to Middleton.

They are visiting Chitral to "see the impact of flash flooding on local villages" in the valley, Royal Correspondent for The Sun Emily Andrews said on Twitter.

On the third day of their five-day visit, the duke and duchess are visiting the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range to witness the devastating effects of climate change, which is one of the key areas of focus of their visit. During their time in Chitral, they will visit a site affected by a devastating flood in 2015.

They will also visit Broghil and Bombaret village and are also expected to stop by a settlement of the Kalash people to "learn about their community, heritage and traditions".

The duke and duchess arrived in Pakistan on Monday night on their maiden visit. Their second day was a busy one, which started with a visit to a girl's college in the capital and then Margalla Hills, where they attended an event regarding environmental protection. The couple was hosted by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Aiwan-i-Sadr and Prime Minister House, respectively.

In the evening, they attended a glitzy reception, hosted by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, at the National Monument where William, in his first official address, paid tribute to all the people who "endured sacrifice and helped build Pakistan to the country it is today".

Ali
Oct 16, 2019 12:16pm

It will definitely promote tourism in the region. Great to see both there to highlight the affects of climate change in the region.

vara
Oct 16, 2019 12:39pm

Very nice to see the couple in Pakistan.

Harime Khan
Oct 16, 2019 12:39pm

Missing LUMS.

Pakistan khappay
Oct 16, 2019 12:53pm

Enjoy your visit Duchess of Duke Kate Middleton !

London
Oct 16, 2019 12:54pm

Agha Khan has made Chitral a must visit place for UK royals and his guests

London
Oct 16, 2019 12:56pm

Agha Khan has a Pakistan Chitral culture centre in London which attracts many people and is paving the way for tourism in Chitral

