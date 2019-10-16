DAWN.COM

Prince William and Kate mingle with Kalasha community, experience local culture

Dawn.com | SirajuddinUpdated October 16, 2019

Britain's Prince William (centre R), Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine (centre L), Duchess of Cambridge, watch a traditional Kalashi dance during their visit to the Bombaret Valley in Chitral on Wednesday. — AFP
Britain's Prince William (R), Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch a traditional Kalashi dance during their visit to the Bombaret Valley in Chitral on Wednesday. — AFP
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday visited the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range. — Photo courtesy PTI
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton look at a book of pictures commemorating Princess Diana's visit to Chitral in 1991. — Screengrab
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the third day of their five-day trip to Pakistan, visited the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range to witness the effects of climate change — one of the key areas of focus of their visit.

Prince William and Kate visit a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral. — Reuters
After visiting Broghil, they travelled to Bombaret village in Kalash valley.

In Kalash valley, the royal couple met locals and spent time with children. They also enjoyed performances of traditional dances and music by the local people.

A cap traditionally worn by Kalasha women was gifted to the duchess.

A large number of locals including women had welcomed the royal couple upon reaching the valley. Elaborate security arrangements were made for the visit.

After visiting Broghil, the couple travelled to Bombaret village in Kalash valley. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
"They were very happy, meeting and shaking hands with everyone," a district administration official said of William and Kate, adding that the couple also took keen interest in the Kalash culture.

Earlier on Wednesday, the royals had flown from Islamabad in a Pakistan Army chopper to Chitral, where they were gifted traditional hats and a book of photos commemorating the trip of William's mother, Diana, who visited the valley in 1991.

"Fantastic," the prince remarked as he sifted through the pages of the book. The residents also gifted an embroidered coat to Prince William and a shawl to Kate.

The couple visited Chiatibo Glacier in Hindu Kush mountain range in Chitral to witness effects of climate change and consequences of global warming, said PTI on its official Twitter account.

William and Kate flew back to Islamabad after completing their visit to the region.

The duke and duchess arrived in Pakistan on Monday night on their maiden visit. Their second day was a busy one, which started with a visit to a girl's college in the capital and then Margalla Hills, where they attended an event regarding environmental protection. The couple was hosted by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Aiwan-i-Sadr and Prime Minister House, respectively.

In the evening, they attended a star-studded reception, hosted by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, at the National Monument where William, in his first official address, paid tribute to all the people who "endured sacrifice and helped build Pakistan to the country it is today".

Ali
Oct 16, 2019 12:16pm

It will definitely promote tourism in the region. Great to see both there to highlight the affects of climate change in the region.

vara
Oct 16, 2019 12:39pm

Very nice to see the couple in Pakistan.

Harime Khan
Oct 16, 2019 12:39pm

Missing LUMS.

Pakistan khappay
Oct 16, 2019 12:53pm

Enjoy your visit Duchess of Duke Kate Middleton !

London
Oct 16, 2019 12:54pm

Agha Khan has made Chitral a must visit place for UK royals and his guests

London
Oct 16, 2019 12:56pm

Agha Khan has a Pakistan Chitral culture centre in London which attracts many people and is paving the way for tourism in Chitral

London
Oct 16, 2019 12:58pm

Agha Khans work and promotion of Pakistan with Imran Khan as country’s leader is a recipe for success and tourism

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 16, 2019 01:03pm

Welcome to Chitral, a historic city in the majestic Northern areas of the greenshirts land, which is also home to seven of the 10 highest peaks in the world. Enjoy your stay and don't forget to taste the tasty cusinie of the local area, famous all over the world for its wonderful and sumptuous recepies.

Pak-UK
Oct 16, 2019 01:06pm

Beautiful.

Pak_uk
Oct 16, 2019 04:51pm

Lovely

Aamir
Oct 16, 2019 05:00pm

We warmly welcome our guest to Pakistan.

