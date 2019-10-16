DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 16, 2019

Islamabad administration responsible for protecting rights of Azadi March protesters, non-protesters: IHC

Tahir NaseerOctober 16, 2019

Email

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday disposed of petitions against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) anti-government 'Azadi March' and instructed the local administration to decide on JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman's application to hold the march at D-Chowk in Islamabad. — AFP/File
The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday disposed of petitions against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) anti-government 'Azadi March' and instructed the local administration to decide on JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman's application to hold the march at D-Chowk in Islamabad. — AFP/File

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday disposed of petitions against the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) anti-government 'Azadi March' and instructed the local administration to decide on JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman's application to hold the march at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

The JUI-F had earlier filed an application with the district administration seeking permission for the Azadi March on Oct 27 and a protest demonstration in Islamabad. The date of the march was then changed to Oct 31.

After hearing a petition against the march, filed by local lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah instructed the Islamabad administration to look into the matter as per the law.

During the proceedings, Justice Minallah asked the petitioner what his demand was, in response to which Rahi reminded the court that Rehman had announced a march against the government.

"Do you mean he does not have the right to protest?" enquired the chief justice.

"You can protest against policy, not against a democratic government," Rahi responded.

The chief justice said that protesting was a fundamental right of every citizen and could not be ignored.

The proceedings were briefly adjourned as the court ordered that all petitions against the protest be combined and heard together.

Following the break, along with Rahi, another petitioner against the march, Hafiz Ihtisham Ahmed, also appeared in court.

Justice Minallah reminded them that protecting the fundamental rights of citizens was the job of the state.

He said that the state should protect the rights of protesters; additionally, he said, the state was also required to protect the rights of those who do not want to protest.

Justice Minallah recalled that in 2014, the same court had allowed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to protest.

He asked one of the petitioners, Rahi, if he was there on behalf of the government, to which the petitioner said he was only there as an ordinary citizen.

"From your statements, it seems like you are here on the government's behalf," remarked the chief justice, noting that Rahi submits "so many petitions, he should one day submit one against corrupt people in the local judiciary [as well]".

Wrapping up the hearing, the court instructed the local administration to protect the rights of the protesters as well those of those who weren't protesting.

JUI F March
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali Sabir
Oct 16, 2019 12:34pm

The are allowed legal rights. Not illegal rights.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 16, 2019 12:51pm

What else can the Islamabad High Court say at this crucial juncture in time and history?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 16, 2019

Back in parliament

THE formula has been reasserted. The Islamabad High Court’s call to parliament to come to a decision regarding the...
AQIS in Karachi
Updated October 16, 2019

AQIS in Karachi

Sindh CTD has done well to raise a red flag about the presence of AQIS in Karachi
October 16, 2019

The polio problem

ON the behest of the government, the Council of Islamic Ideology issued around 100 fatwas in support of polio...
October 15, 2019

Beyond deficits

ONLY a day after the financial adviser to the prime minister, Hafeez Shaikh, announced that both the critical...
Updated October 15, 2019

PM in Tehran

Pakistan can act as a bridge between Tehran and Riyadh and help facilitate a dialogue.
October 15, 2019

Selling poison

FOR years, health authorities have warned about the harmful effects of gutka — a chewing tobacco made of betel ...