Cricket-Smith, Gayle among most expensive players in 'The Hundred' draft

ReutersUpdated October 16, 2019

West Indies opener Chris Gayle and Australia's star batsman Steve Smith are listed in Sunday's draft of the new domestic tournament arranged by ECB. — (L) AP; (R) AP
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner and West Indies opener Chris Gayle are among the most expensive players listed in Sunday's draft for the new domestic tournament The Hundred.

Smith helped Australia retain the Ashes in England last month while Warner endured a miserable series, managing just one fifty in five tests.

Paceman Mitchell Starc, who played just one test in that series, is the third Australian in the six-man group who will command a 125,000 pounds ($159,400) reserve price, the ECB said in a statement.

Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and fellow speedster Kagiso Rabada of South Africa are the other players in the top bracket for the inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition, which will be played in July-August next year.

Five of the eight city-based sides will have an Australian in charge with Shane Warne, Darren Lehmann and Tom Moody among them. None of the men's teams have a local coach.

Twenty20 stalwarts Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and West Indian Andre Russell, with an identical 100,000 pounds reserve price, are among 239 players from outside the UK to enter the draft. Fast bowler Mohammad Amir also has a reserve price of £100,000, according to Geo News.

England World Cup winners Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett headline the 331 domestic players who have put their names forward for the draft.

"Teams will select 12 players on the night — with a maximum of three overseas picks — who will join the already-announced England red-ball contracted players and Local Icons,” the ECB said in a statement.

joe
Oct 16, 2019 11:14am

Not s single active Indian players will be part of it. Just imagine the amount of money they receive from BCCI as retaining fee yearly,they are not allowed to play anywhere in world in such competition and they are still happy .

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 16, 2019 11:56am

No doubt, in today's cricket, money walks, money talks, money rocks, money mocks and sometimes stalks.

