DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 16, 2019

Salahuddin’s family pardons policemen

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated October 16, 2019

Email

The family of Salahuddin Ayubi, an alleged ATM thief whose death in police custody in Rahim Yar Khan had sparked outrage across the country last month, has pardoned accused policemen. — YouTube screengrab/File
The family of Salahuddin Ayubi, an alleged ATM thief whose death in police custody in Rahim Yar Khan had sparked outrage across the country last month, has pardoned accused policemen. — YouTube screengrab/File

GUJRANWALA: The family of Salahuddin Ayubi, an alleged ATM thief whose death in police custody in Rahim Yar Khan had sparked outrage across the country last month, has pardoned accused policemen.

A station house officer, an inspector and some constables named in the case are currently on an interim bail. Media focus on the case had forced the government to remove the RY Khan DPO and then the acting DPO as well.

Sources said Ayubi’s family had asked the government to establish a school, lay a gas network in their village Gorali and rebuild a link road in return for the pardon.

On the assurance of additional deputy commissioner revenue Zeeshan Haneef that two of the projects – gas and road – would be implemented, Ayubi’s father Muhammad Afzal pardoned the accused policemen at a gathering in a village mosque. Assistant commissioner Shahid Abbas was also present there.

Sources said some local political personalities played their role in convincing Afzal to pardon the accused “in the name of Allah.”

Asked if the accused will get any relief in this case as the state, of late, becomes party in such cases of heinous crime, Punjab additional IG operations said they would get relief in the FIR but any relief in their service matters would be decided by the IGP.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asfand
Oct 16, 2019 08:43am

Hope it is not under pressure and duress

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 16, 2019 08:50am

Shame on this family for pardoning police. It will embolden police to do such crimes again because they know the escape. Shame on the family.

Recommend 0
G.man
Oct 16, 2019 08:52am

Not good. They should have bring them to justice!

Recommend 0
tarik
Oct 16, 2019 08:54am

Family has no business in pardoning the criminals.

Recommend 0
FN
Oct 16, 2019 09:12am

Where is Supreme Court now who rejected parddon offered to Sharukh Jatoi?

Recommend 0
Singh.ra
Oct 16, 2019 09:20am

there might be some pressure on the family.

Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 16, 2019 09:21am

Ofcourse

Recommend 0
Najeeb
Oct 16, 2019 09:26am

What else the poor family can do?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 16, 2019

Back in parliament

THE formula has been reasserted. The Islamabad High Court’s call to parliament to come to a decision regarding the...
AQIS in Karachi
Updated October 16, 2019

AQIS in Karachi

Sindh CTD has done well to raise a red flag about the presence of AQIS in Karachi
October 16, 2019

The polio problem

ON the behest of the government, the Council of Islamic Ideology issued around 100 fatwas in support of polio...
October 15, 2019

Beyond deficits

ONLY a day after the financial adviser to the prime minister, Hafeez Shaikh, announced that both the critical...
Updated October 15, 2019

PM in Tehran

Pakistan can act as a bridge between Tehran and Riyadh and help facilitate a dialogue.
October 15, 2019

Selling poison

FOR years, health authorities have warned about the harmful effects of gutka — a chewing tobacco made of betel ...