Nadra extends Naya Pakistan housing scheme registration deadline

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has extended the last date for submission of applications for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to Nov 15.

“So far, more than 1.4 million applications have been received from across the country,” said a Nadra spokesman. He said 150,255 applications had been received from Lahore district, 47,802 from Multan district, 44,786 from Bahawalpur district, 890,262 from different districts of Karachi and 34,484 from Peshawar district.

“The registration process under the housing project is in full swing across the country and applications are being submitted from all areas in big numbers,” the spokesman added.

After the extension, online registration will now be possible at any Nadra e-sahulat centre by submitting a fee of Rs250. Nadra is providing registration facilities at its e-sahulat franchise network as well as the online facility through its website.

For those residing in Karachi, registration facility is also available at the Defence Housing Authority centre, North Nazimabad centre and Liaquatabad centre.

Nadra spokesman asked the aspiring Naya Pakistan house applicants to not wait for the last date and to apply online as early as possible.

Overseas Pakistanis and others wishing to own their houses on instalments can also apply online while sitting in their homes by accessing Nadra’s website nphp.nadra.gov.pk without any additional fee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the second phase of registration for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in mid-July this year, asserting the scheme would provide affordable housing to low-income sections of society.

The prime minister had also launched a web portal by clicking on the button from where applicants could register themselves while at home without needing to visit any office.

At the launching ceremony, the prime minister had said that the cabinet would approve necessary legislation to enable commercial banks to extend the facility of loans to those who could not afford to buy a house.

