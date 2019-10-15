DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 16, 2019

Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away at 54

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliOctober 15, 2019

Email

Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat. — Dawn/File
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat. — Dawn/File

Shahid Hayat, a joint director general at the Intelligence Bureau, passed away on Tuesday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi.

According to a source within the Intelligence Bureau, he had been under treatment for cancer at the hospital.

He had been scheduled to join the Pakistan High Commission in the UK, added the source.

His funeral prayers will be held on Wednesday at the Garden Police headquarters in Karachi, following which his body will be taken to his native town of Dera Ismail Khan for burial.

Hayat had previously served as the Federal Investigation Agency's Director South as well as Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) in Karachi.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Syed Kaleem Imam expressed his profound sorrow over Hayat's passing and paid tribute to his services to the police department.

Regarded as a straight-forward police official, Hayat has had many high-profile cases to his credit. However, it was his involvement in the Mir Murtaza Bhutto murder case that kept him in the news for a long time.

Some high-profile cases whose investigation Hayat headed include the supervision of the probe into the Shahzeb murder case, which culminated in the successful custody of Shahrukh Jatoi, since convicted, and his return to Karachi to face trial. Another case related to the arrest of a man known as the ‘white corolla wallah’.

Hayat was also leading the investigation into the fake degrees scandal involving Axact, in Karachi. He also supervised the investigation into the Abbas Town bombing and arrested several suspects.

Hayat graduated from Punjab University and briefly joined the police service in Punjab in 1991 before he started his long stint in Sindh Police.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 15, 2019

Beyond deficits

ONLY a day after the financial adviser to the prime minister, Hafeez Shaikh, announced that both the critical...
Updated October 15, 2019

PM in Tehran

Pakistan can act as a bridge between Tehran and Riyadh and help facilitate a dialogue.
October 15, 2019

Selling poison

FOR years, health authorities have warned about the harmful effects of gutka — a chewing tobacco made of betel ...
October 14, 2019

Landmark verdict

THE gaps in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, most recently amended in 2018, often pose challenges for the legal system....
October 14, 2019

Turkish incursion

IF the Turkish incursion into northern Syria launched last week is not contained soon, it may well evolve into a...
October 14, 2019

Illegal trade

RECENTLY, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board launched an FIR against a 31-year-old man from Mansehra for...