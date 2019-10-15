DAWN.COM

One policeman martyred, 4 others injured in explosion at Quetta's Double Road

Syed Ali ShahUpdated October 15, 2019

A fire is seen at the site of the blast. — DawnNewsTV
At least one policeman was martyred and four others sustained injuries in an explosion in Quetta's Double Road area on Tuesday evening, DawnNewsTV reported.

The target of the blast was a police mobile, police sources said.

According to police, unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a motorcycle parked on the roadside.

The bomb went off when the police mobile passed the motorcycle on Double Road.

TV footage showed a blaze erupted at the site of the explosion after the loud blast, which also caused damage to two vehicles and nearby shops.

The deceased was identified as a member of the police Rapid Response Force.

The injured policemen were rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta, where an emergency was imposed.

Police and personnel of Frontier Corps reached the site as an investigation into the incident went underway.

