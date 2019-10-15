One policeman martyred, 10 others injured in explosion at Quetta's Double Road

One policeman was martyred and five others sustained injuries in an explosion in Quetta's Double Road area on Tuesday evening, police said.

The improvised explosive device (IED) blast also left five civilians injured, Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema told DawnNewsTV.

The target of the blast was a police mobile, police sources said.

According to police, unidentified miscreants had planted an IED in a motorcycle parked on the roadside. The bomb went off when the police mobile passed the motorcycle on Double Road.

TV footage showed a blaze erupted at the site of the explosion after the loud blast, which also caused damage to two vehicles and nearby shops.

The deceased was identified as a member of the police Rapid Response Force.

The injured policemen were rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta, where an emergency was imposed.

Police and personnel of Frontier Corps reached the site as an investigation into the incident went underway.

The incident comes weeks after four policemen were injured in a bomb blast that occurred close to their vehicle in the Southern Bypass area near Quetta-Sibi National Highway.

It comes a day after opposition lawm­akers in the Balochistan Assembly demanded setting up of a fact-finding committee to probe increasing terrorist attacks in the province.