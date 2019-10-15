DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 15, 2019

Boundary countback scrapped as Super Over rules changed

AFPOctober 15, 2019

Email

Martin Guptill was run out to crown England winners of the World Cup. — AFP
Martin Guptill was run out to crown England winners of the World Cup. — AFP

Cricket chiefs have announced changes to the Super Over regulations, ending the use of boundary countback to decide knockout games following England's victory over New Zealand in the men's World Cup final.

England won the World Cup for the first time in July after an unprecedented finish to the final at Lord's. The hosts triumphed by virtue of hitting more boundaries after the scores were level following the Super Over.

Under the new rules, if teams are tied on the same number of runs in the semi-final or final of a global tournament, the Super Over will be repeated until one team wins.

An ICC statement said the change was “in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win.” The Super Over, endorsed by cricket chiefs as an “exciting and engaging conclusion” to matches, will also be applied to every game in both the 20-over and 50-over World Cups.

It was previously only used during the knockout stages. Group stage matches that are tied after a Super Over will be recorded as a tie.

The new rules will be in place in time for the men's and women's T20 World Cups held in Australia next year.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 15, 2019

Beyond deficits

ONLY a day after the financial adviser to the prime minister, Hafeez Shaikh, announced that both the critical...
Updated October 15, 2019

PM in Tehran

Pakistan can act as a bridge between Tehran and Riyadh and help facilitate a dialogue.
October 15, 2019

Selling poison

FOR years, health authorities have warned about the harmful effects of gutka — a chewing tobacco made of betel ...
October 14, 2019

Landmark verdict

THE gaps in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, most recently amended in 2018, often pose challenges for the legal system....
October 14, 2019

Turkish incursion

IF the Turkish incursion into northern Syria launched last week is not contained soon, it may well evolve into a...
October 14, 2019

Illegal trade

RECENTLY, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board launched an FIR against a 31-year-old man from Mansehra for...