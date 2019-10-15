Pakistan condemns Indian defence minister’s 'provocative, highly irresponsible' statements
Pakistan on Tuesday condemned recent statements made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during election rallies in Haryana, calling them "provocative and highly irresponsible".
"Statements from a senior Minister in the Indian government provide another insight into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mindset — a mix of extremist ideology, hegemonic ambitions, and obsession with Pakistan," read a statement issued by office of the Foreign Office spokesperson.
"It is highly irresponsible of the Indian defence minister to be threatening the splitting of a sovereign country. We are sure that the world community would take cognizance. For his part, Mr Rajnath Singh should have no doubt that the security forces and people of Pakistan remain ready to resolutely defend the country against any evil design," added the statement.
Singh on Sunday while addressing a public rally in Haryana's Karnal said India is "ready to assist Pakistan" to "combat terror on its soil".
"You divided India into two pieces as part of the two-nation theory in 1947," he was quoted as saying by India Today. "But in 1971, your country was divided into two pieces again. And if the situation persists, then no power can stop Pakistan from being broken up further."
The Foreign Office rejected Singh's "gratuitous" comments on help in counter-terrorism. "India would help itself by ceasing forthwith the state-terrorism it has been perpetrating for decades against the Kashmiri people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India must also cease its sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan," said the statement.
The statement then pointed to the "well-established pattern" of the BJP leadership whipping up anti-Pakistan sentiment whenever there are elections in India to rally support for its candidates.
"As we have stressed before, the BJP should contest elections on the basis of its own performance, rather than dragging Pakistan into the domestic political foray for electoral gains," the FO statement reiterated.
This is not the first time that Singh has made such inflammatory remarks; in 2016, he was reported as saying that Pakistan would "soon be in ten pieces" if cross-border terrorism does not come to an end.
In August this year, the Indian defence minister had come under fire for his comments on the 'no first use' policy regarding nuclear weapons.
Singh had declared that while New Delhi had stuck to its commitment of 'no first use' policy regarding nuclear weapons, the future policy would depend upon the situation. According to analysts, this statement by India introduced a level of ambiguity in New Delhi's core national security doctrine.
Pakistan had denounced Singh’s statements as “irresponsible” and “unfortunate”, and vowed to maintain credible minimum deterrence posture.
Comments (16)
Rajnath is of the Vajpayee era politicians which have been left completely isolated in the new fascist Modi dispensation. To keep up with the rabble rousers of his party and trying to be relevant, he is now spewing venom against Pakistan day in and day out. Also, it is for the gullible domestic audience and to deflect attention from the tanking economy.
Sick minded at the helm of affairs....Make no mistakes...No more adventures...Please do remember always 27th February...and 27th September 2019...
So BJP wants to win Haryana elections... When are another elections in India after Haryana? We should mark our calendars for the rhetoric.
India should worry about its own troubles. Khalistan, Nagaland and other separatists will shatter it to hundreds of pieces from right under its nose.
If Pakistan Ministers has the right to threaten or make provocative statements against India, so why not Indian Ministers?
Since the BJP Government and their ministers have always spoke negitively against Pakistan and the same momentum can been seen in their movies and comments of Indians that will appear here reflecting jittery,uneasiness uncomfortable,pessimistic in our matter.My only question is that will India allow international observers to visit Indian Occupied Kashmir to find the real situation there.Pakistan is ready anyone can visit every part of Pakistan including Azad Kashmir.
No doubt, the whole world knows that the current Indian defence minister is by far, the biggest money-launderer, top smuggler, head of many lynching squads, killer of thousands of innocent Muslims and one of the most disgraced terrorists in the world.
Normally the foreign office 'rejects' such comments. This time it is not rejecting but 'condemning'. Is it different?
Let us be honest. One of our minister also said that India will be divided into thirty states. The Indian minister's statement is wrong. What India has done in Kashmir is wrong. For overall well being of people in our continent India and Pakistan should act sensibly.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Which world ???
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, what an imagination! proof please. Plenty of space here.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Do you even read what you type?!
How does it matter to you what he says in Haryana ?
@Lacchu, Pakistan does not make threats, if it comes down to it pakistan will only act, remember 27th Feb! That is as clear a proof as daylight , and don’t forget that we don’t target trees and then thump our chests like a war mongering fascist modi.
@Wake up to Truth, yes. please learn some english.
BJP is a terrorist party leading india to collapse... soon very soon