Prince William, Kate Middleton meet Prime Minister Imran, President Alvi

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated October 15, 2019

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. — Tehreek-e-Insaf Twitter
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. — Tehreek-e-Insaf Twitter
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Government Girls High School, University Colony in Islamabad on Tuesday morning. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak Twitter account
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Government Girls High School, University Colony in Islamabad on Tuesday morning. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak Twitter account

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

They were received by the premier at the Prime Minister House, where a lunch is being hosted for the guests.

Prior to meeting the prime minister, the couple was received by President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Arif at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

The British royal couple was received by President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Arif at Aiwan-i-Sadr. — Photo courtesy FO
The British royal couple was received by President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Arif at Aiwan-i-Sadr. — Photo courtesy FO

Middleton, who earlier donned a royal blue kurta, changed into a green and white attire for the formal receptions.

The royal couple was accompanied by Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan; Simon Case, the Principal Private Secretary to the Duke; and Christian Jones, the Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The president commended the visiting dignitaries for their endeavors to raise awareness about mental health, climate change, and poverty alleviation, said a press release by the president's secretariat.

The Duke of Cambridge thanked the president for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his entourage. The royal couple appreciated the initiatives undertaken by Pakistan's government to combat climate change and to alleviate poverty, added the statement.

Visit to school, Margalla Trail 5

Prince William and Kate Middleton with students of Government Girls High School in Islamabad.
Prince William and Kate Middleton with students of Government Girls High School in Islamabad.

This is the first visit of the duke and duchess to Pakistan, during which they aim to "meet as many Pakistanis as possible and build a lasting friendship with the people of the country".

The couple kicked off their engagements on the second day of their five-day visit to Pakistan with a visit to the Government Girls College on Tuesday morning, where they interacted with the staff and students and visited classrooms.

After their visit to the school, they arrived at Trail 5, Margalla to attend an event regarding environmental protection. Strict security arrangements were made prior to their arrival.

A visit to the Pakistan National Monument is also part of the royal couple's agenda.

Arrival in Pakistan

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a bouquet from a child upon arrival in Islamabad on Monday night. — Reuters
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a bouquet from a child upon arrival in Islamabad on Monday night. — Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Islamabad on Monday night and were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife Mehriene Qureshi at the Nur Khan Airbase. British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present on the occasion.

The five-day visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

According to a handout from Kensington Palace, the British royal couple will visit Islamabad, Lahore, Gilgit-Baltistan and rugged border regions to the west. The visit will span over 1,000 kilometres, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes, the handout said.

Comments (12)

Fida
Oct 15, 2019 11:47am

The visiting Royal couple look good and gracious.

Recommend 0
Pakistan khappay
Oct 15, 2019 11:47am

Princess Kate middleton looks stunning :)

Recommend 0
Zuk
Oct 15, 2019 11:54am

The royal visit will send a very positive image of the Pakistan. If British royals can spend five days in Pakistan moving across the country it's safe for every world dignitary. Let's improve the security situation further that even common foreigners start visiting us.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 15, 2019 12:05pm

"Khush Amdeed" to the greenshirts land of four seasons, often voted by unbiased, independent, neutral and third-party visitors and tourists especially European and Americans, as the best host and hospitable nation in the world. Enjoy your stay and don't forget to taste some of the most sumptuous local cuisines in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Rawalpndi, Lahore, Peshawar and Murree. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 15, 2019 12:23pm

Welcome to Pakistan our British Brothers and Sisters. Welcome to land where we cherish our British History.

IndoPakBangla Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Oct 15, 2019 12:42pm

Well come your highness

Recommend 0
Noor Khan
Oct 15, 2019 01:10pm

warm welcome.

Recommend 0
akram
Oct 15, 2019 01:16pm

so much for modi's attempt to "isolate Pakistan"

Recommend 0
Syed Aroosh ahmed
Oct 15, 2019 01:19pm

@Zuk , Yes indeed she looks Awesome

Recommend 0
Shabbir Hussain
Oct 15, 2019 01:21pm

The Royal couple looks so gracious while interacting with students and staff at the college. This is great for strengthening our ties.

Recommend 0
Khan_ABC
Oct 15, 2019 01:39pm

PMIK, please raise the Kashmir issue with them as they have a high leverage in the power centre of UK

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Oct 15, 2019 01:42pm

She looks absolutely gorgeous. As a Pakistani in Britain, feeling honoured to see them being received with so much warmth. They will become brilliant king and queen in the future.

Recommend 0

