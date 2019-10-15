After visit to Government Girls College, royal couple arrives at Margalla's Trail 5

DAWN.COM

Prince William and Kate Middleton with students of Government Girls High School in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui
Prince William and Kate Middleton with students of Government Girls High School in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Government Girls High School, University Colony in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak Twitter account
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Government Girls High School, University Colony in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak Twitter account

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to meet President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday — the second day of their five-day visit to Pakistan.

The couple kicked off their engagements with a visit to the Government Girls College on Tuesday morning, where they interacted with the staff and students and visited classrooms.

After their visit to the school, they arrived at Trail 5, Margalla to attend an event regarding environmental protection. Strict security arrangements were made prior to their arrival.

At noon, the prince and duchess will meet President Alvi at Aiwan-i-Sadr, after which they will call upon the prime minister at Prime Minister House. After the meeting with the premier, they will attend a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Imran.

A visit to the Pakistan National Monument is also part of the royal couple's agenda.

This is their first visit to Pakistan, during which they aim to "meet as many Pakistanis as possible and build a lasting friendship with the people of the country".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Islamabad on Monday night and were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife Mehriene Qureshi at the Nur Khan Airbase. British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present on the occasion.

The five-day visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

According to a handout from Kensington Palace, the British royal couple will visit Islamabad, Lahore, Gilgit-Baltistan and rugged border regions to the west. The visit will span over 1,000 kilometres, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes, the handout said.

Fida
Oct 15, 2019 11:47am

The visiting Royal couple look good and gracious.

Pakistan khappay
Oct 15, 2019 11:47am

Princess Kate middleton looks stunning :)

Zuk
Oct 15, 2019 11:54am

The royal visit will send a very positive image of the Pakistan. If British royals can spend five days in Pakistan moving across the country it's safe for every world dignitary. Let's improve the security situation further that even common foreigners start visiting us.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 15, 2019 12:05pm

"Khush Amdeed" to the greenshirts land of four seasons, often voted by unbiased, independent, neutral and third-party visitors and tourists especially European and Americans, as the best host and hospitable nation in the world. Enjoy your stay and don't forget to taste some of the most sumptuous local cuisines in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Rawalpndi, Lahore, Peshawar and Murree. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.

