After visit to Government Girls College, royal couple arrives at Margalla's Trail 5

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to meet President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday — the second day of their five-day visit to Pakistan.

The couple kicked off their engagements with a visit to the Government Girls College on Tuesday morning, where they interacted with the staff and students and visited classrooms.

After their visit to the school, they arrived at Trail 5, Margalla to attend an event regarding environmental protection. Strict security arrangements were made prior to their arrival.

At noon, the prince and duchess will meet President Alvi at Aiwan-i-Sadr, after which they will call upon the prime minister at Prime Minister House. After the meeting with the premier, they will attend a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Imran.

A visit to the Pakistan National Monument is also part of the royal couple's agenda.

This is their first visit to Pakistan, during which they aim to "meet as many Pakistanis as possible and build a lasting friendship with the people of the country".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Islamabad on Monday night and were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife Mehriene Qureshi at the Nur Khan Airbase. British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present on the occasion.

The five-day visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

According to a handout from Kensington Palace, the British royal couple will visit Islamabad, Lahore, Gilgit-Baltistan and rugged border regions to the west. The visit will span over 1,000 kilometres, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes, the handout said.