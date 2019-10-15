DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 15, 2019

VVIP security put in place for visiting royal couple

Munawer AzeemUpdated October 15, 2019

Email

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrive at the Nur Khan base in Islamabad, Pakistan on Monday, October 14, 2019. — AP
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrive at the Nur Khan base in Islamabad, Pakistan on Monday, October 14, 2019. — AP

ISLAMABAD: Security personnel from the United Kingdom (UK) with the assistance of local forces, paramilitary troops and police will be providing security to the visiting royal couple during their stay in Pakistan.

An advance security team from the UK, comprising over half a dozen personnel, had arrived in the capital and reviewed the security arrangements for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, officials told Dawn.

Besides, security officials from British High Commission in Islamabad also strengthened the couple’s security.

Contingents of the Army, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) are also taking part in the VVIP security for the visiting royal couple.

Personnel from United Kingdom review arrangements for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

During their movements in the city, VVIP route will be put in place to ensure smooth flow of their cavalcade and ensure security. The members of the British royal family will also be provided box security.

Arrangements were also made for their stay in the heavily guarded Diplomatic Enclave, said the officials.

More contingents of police and paramilitary troops were deployed in and around the enclave. Deployment was also made on rooftops of high-rise buildings near the Diplomatic Enclave.

Earlier, the capital police along with paramilitary troops combed and searched adjacent areas of the enclave, including Margalla Hills. After the exercise, more personnel were deployed on the hills.

The security personnel took positions on the skyline of the hills, the officials said. All tracks and trails of the hills were closed for three days.

The duke and duchess are scheduled to visit Pakistan Monument today (Tuesday), said the officials.

As a part of security measures, Kashmir Highway will be closed from Peshawar Mor to Dhokri Chowk before the VVIP movement.

Faisal Avenue will also be closed from Rescue 15 to Garden Flyover.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Oct 15, 2019 10:19am

This one should never go wrong..

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 15, 2019

Beyond deficits

ONLY a day after the financial adviser to the prime minister, Hafeez Shaikh, announced that both the critical...
Updated October 15, 2019

PM in Tehran

Pakistan can act as a bridge between Tehran and Riyadh and help facilitate a dialogue.
October 15, 2019

Selling poison

FOR years, health authorities have warned about the harmful effects of gutka — a chewing tobacco made of betel ...
October 14, 2019

Landmark verdict

THE gaps in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, most recently amended in 2018, often pose challenges for the legal system....
October 14, 2019

Turkish incursion

IF the Turkish incursion into northern Syria launched last week is not contained soon, it may well evolve into a...
October 14, 2019

Illegal trade

RECENTLY, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board launched an FIR against a 31-year-old man from Mansehra for...