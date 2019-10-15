VVIP security put in place for visiting royal couple

ISLAMABAD: Security personnel from the United Kingdom (UK) with the assistance of local forces, paramilitary troops and police will be providing security to the visiting royal couple during their stay in Pakistan.

An advance security team from the UK, comprising over half a dozen personnel, had arrived in the capital and reviewed the security arrangements for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, officials told Dawn.

Besides, security officials from British High Commission in Islamabad also strengthened the couple’s security.

Contingents of the Army, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) are also taking part in the VVIP security for the visiting royal couple.

During their movements in the city, VVIP route will be put in place to ensure smooth flow of their cavalcade and ensure security. The members of the British royal family will also be provided box security.

Arrangements were also made for their stay in the heavily guarded Diplomatic Enclave, said the officials.

More contingents of police and paramilitary troops were deployed in and around the enclave. Deployment was also made on rooftops of high-rise buildings near the Diplomatic Enclave.

Earlier, the capital police along with paramilitary troops combed and searched adjacent areas of the enclave, including Margalla Hills. After the exercise, more personnel were deployed on the hills.

The security personnel took positions on the skyline of the hills, the officials said. All tracks and trails of the hills were closed for three days.

The duke and duchess are scheduled to visit Pakistan Monument today (Tuesday), said the officials.

As a part of security measures, Kashmir Highway will be closed from Peshawar Mor to Dhokri Chowk before the VVIP movement.

Faisal Avenue will also be closed from Rescue 15 to Garden Flyover.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2019