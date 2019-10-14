PM Imran issues orders to control inflation, summons all chief ministers for consultation
Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered concerned authorities to take steps to control the prices of basic food items, the government's chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan announced in a post-cabinet meeting news briefing on Monday.
Awan, the special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on information, said that the premier also called the chief ministers of all four provinces for a meeting on Friday to devise a strategy to control inflation, which surged by 11.4 per cent year-on-year in September.
She said that the cabinet members decided that the price committees of provinces will be activated and the elements responsible for fluctuation of prices and hoarding will be dealt with strictly.
The prime minister also directed officials to maintain the prices of life-saving medicines. The participants of the meeting were told that a summary was being moved to reduce the prices of 89 medicines.
The federal cabinet in today's meeting approved the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).
According to Awan, Prime Minister Imran during the meeting took the cabinet members into confidence over his recent visits to China and Iran. He apprised the cabinet of his efforts to facilitate better relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Among other issues that were on agenda for today's meeting, the cabinet members were told that the government's Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has recovered 1,262 acres of land during the past year.
The cabinet also approved the appointment of board members under the Health Care Act as well as the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Ordinance, she said.
The participants of the meeting approved a master plan for Islamabad and a reorganisation plan of the Capital Development Authority.
The SAPM said that the cabinet members also approved the policy regarding Langar Khanas. Under the policy, the programme will be run under a public-private partnership to extend its scope.
The cabinet suspended the matters of six other ordinances during today's meeting.
If only inflation could be controlled by merely issuing an order!
Well done, hope prices will come down by tomorrow, you are teaching economists a big lessons,
PMIK should have ordered this a few months ago. Then so many people need not have suffered needlessly.
He issued an order!! Hope that should do it! What a mockery of the grave situation!
Its very good that our premier, is aware for inflation, its duty of the govt, to remain vigilent on the issue of lower class , pakistan is poor country,, policies should made for low class of pakistanis,
Do action rather than taking.
That's just the beginning of the downhill spiral the govt. is going to experience, PTI-let govt. not only stood dismally defeated to come up on the most cherished expectations of the people before election but also brought a disastrous stint for already suffering class. The matter of inflation is just a one out of many issues the govt remained failed and oblivious about, if one has to visit any street ask a regular vendor about his daily life, the most obvious agonizing outcry will be that their life was a bit good before "Imran khan took over the govt." but now. This is just another period of wood-less existence for many a people but the masses have clearly observed the difference yet they are silent which is an open secret itself.
