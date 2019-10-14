Cyber crime court reserves verdict on transferring video leak case to ATC

A cyber crime court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requesting to transfer the case involving the video of former accountability judge Muhammad Arshad Malik to an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The FIA prosecutor informed the court that terrorism clauses have been added to the charges against the judge, therefore, under the law, the case can be transferred to the ATC.

After listening to the arguments of both parties, the court reserved its verdict on the petition.

Malik, who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia corruption case, became the centre of controversy after Maryam Nawaz came out with explosive claims regarding the accountability judge. In a press conference in July, she had aired a video in which Malik allegedly confessed to a PML-N supporter that he had been pressured into convicting Nawaz. Maryam demanded that the Al Azizia verdict be overturned and said that the entire judicial process had been severely compromised.

Malik, who denied Maryam's claims, was repatriated to the Lahore High Court.