DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 14, 2019

Cyber crime court reserves verdict on transferring video leak case to ATC

Tahir NaseerOctober 14, 2019

Email

FIA prosecutor argues terrorism clauses have been added to the charges against judge Arshad Malik. — DawnNewsTV/File
FIA prosecutor argues terrorism clauses have been added to the charges against judge Arshad Malik. — DawnNewsTV/File

A cyber crime court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requesting to transfer the case involving the video of former accountability judge Muhammad Arshad Malik to an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The FIA prosecutor informed the court that terrorism clauses have been added to the charges against the judge, therefore, under the law, the case can be transferred to the ATC.

After listening to the arguments of both parties, the court reserved its verdict on the petition.

Malik, who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia corruption case, became the centre of controversy after Maryam Nawaz came out with explosive claims regarding the accountability judge. In a press conference in July, she had aired a video in which Malik allegedly confessed to a PML-N supporter that he had been pressured into convicting Nawaz. Maryam demanded that the Al Azizia verdict be overturned and said that the entire judicial process had been severely compromised.

Malik, who denied Maryam's claims, was repatriated to the Lahore High Court.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Talking Turkey

Talking Turkey

Hypocrisy is a part of any foreign policy — the oil to its engine.

Editorial

October 14, 2019

Landmark verdict

THE gaps in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, most recently amended in 2018, often pose challenges for the legal system....
October 14, 2019

Turkish incursion

IF the Turkish incursion into northern Syria launched last week is not contained soon, it may well evolve into a...
October 14, 2019

Illegal trade

RECENTLY, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board launched an FIR against a 31-year-old man from Mansehra for...
The march momentum
Updated October 13, 2019

The march momentum

Pakistan is in the middle of a build-up that could encourage and embolden JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
The militant threat
Updated October 13, 2019

The militant threat

The Taliban must reconsider their approach to sheltering foreign militants.
October 13, 2019

Delayed LG election

THE delay by the PTI-led government in KP in providing the required information to the ECP for conducting LG polls ...