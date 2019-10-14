Husband, brother-in-law severely injure woman in Khanewal for 'refusing to make tea'

A woman in Mian Channu, Khanewal has accused her husband and her brother-in-law and his son of torturing her for refusing to make tea, according to a first information report (FIR) registered on Monday.

In the FIR lodged by the woman at Mian Channu's Sadar police station, the victim said she was at her residence on Sunday when her brother-in-law and his son came with axes, alleging that she had refused to make tea.

She said that her brother-in-law struck her with an axe on the right side of her nose and injured her. Additionally, his son struck her hand with another axe. According to the woman, her brother-in-law dragged her from her hair and instead of saving her, the woman's husband also began to hit her.

When others in the area heard her making noise, they came into the house, the FIR states.

The woman was shifted to a hospital for treatment of her severe injuries.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Station house officer (SHO) Malik Tayyab Sarfaraz said that on the instructions of Khanewal district police officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik, searches were conducted and two of the primary suspects — woman's husband and nephew — were arrested.

The DPO said that teams had been formed for the arrest of the third suspect — the victim's brother-in-law — who the DPO said, should be arrested soon.