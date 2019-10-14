Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive in Pakistan on 5-day visit
Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, arrived on their first visit to Pakistan on Monday evening.
The royal couple was welcomed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife after their airplane landed at the Nur Khan Airbase near the capital. British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present on the occasion.
William and Kate disembarked from the Royal Air Force plane onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for them.
The five-day visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Foreign Minister Qureshi, while speaking to the media at Nur Khan Airbase earlier, recounted the past visits to Pakistan by members of the British royal family.
He said Pakistanis still recognise Prince William’s mother Princess Diana for her humanitarian work, especially her fund-raising efforts for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, which was built by now Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The minister noted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel across the country as part of a "very elaborate" programme.
This will be the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, travelled to Pakistan.
Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said it will be a "very exciting programme".
"It will of course pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan. But it will focus largely on showcasing Pakistan as it is today: a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation," he said.
He added that the royal couple was looking forward to meeting as many Pakistanis as possible and building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan.
During their time in Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Islamabad, Lahore, Gilgit-Baltistan and rugged border regions to the west, an official handout from Kensington Palace had stated. The visit will span over 1,000 kilometres, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes, the handout said.
“Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK’s top priorities in Pakistan,” it added.
Comments (39)
Welcome to the land of love
Princess Meghan should also visit along with Harry.
Good luck and stay safe.
Welcome to Pakistan, the most hospitable and generous nation!
@DesiDesi, stay safe is very important
Very warm Welcome to Pakistan.
Welcome to the fertile land of four seasons and soil of 225 million brave, talented, smart, patriotic and hardworking people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Have a nice time and enjoy your stay and delicious cuisine in the company of the best host and hospitable nation in the world.
I love the royal blood line. We are so lucky to have them tread on our soil. Pakistan feels blessed by your presence
@Onetwo, no. They are smart.
Welcome to Pakistan Prince and Princess!
At thy service ...
Hearty welcome to the land of pures.
Welcome Pakistan proud of our British Past.
We warmly welcome our distinguished guest. We hope your visit will potrate the loving and peaceful Pakistan in the world. And hope you will enjoy your trip in this beautiful country.
... and Karachi?? the largest city, the most diverse city!! Karachiites would simply love to have the lovely Royal couple visiting Karachi.
Welcome to the honored Duke & Duchess of Cambridge. It was also a privilege & pleasure to greet the esteemed Prince of Wales & Duchess of Cornwall in 2006. Many important Western leaders did visit Pakistan during Gen Musharraf's era.
Expect curfews wherever they go.
It's time to remember the British Empire's glorious history in Pakistan. Majestic architecture, an exceptional railway line, splendid roads & highways, a civil infrastructure, public amenities & facilities, an educational system, rule of law, an efficient system of justice, and a strong military tradition & discipline. Noteworthy too are the astounding British military victories in Punjab, Sindh, NWFP, FATA & Baluchistan.
Thanks Imran Khan Sir
If these guys can visit for five days, why can’t the international sports team? Can’t understand the logic
IK going to Airport to drive himself to PM s office.
Khasmir issue is there in the agenda?
Welcome to Pakistan. Please do visit northern areas.
I wonder why
@WARRIs, visiting Karachi would be wonderful. But the flies? They need to be removed.
@Asif, yes. But after bread and butter issues like asking for loans from UK.
Welcome to Pakistan.
Richest welfare family visiting Pakistan. Their trip is on tax payers money .
@Wajid, love? In what sense?
Why is Karachi not on their list? We could have benefit from clean up of the city if they visited.
They just like a Pakistani family in uk, taking welfare money just on a bigger scale
Welcome.
Welcome to Pakistan. People of Pakistan are waiting in the queue to wave their hands to express their love and affection to the Royal Couple.
Hope the Royal Couple will enjoy their trip during their stay in Pakistan.
When people will come out of colonial mindset??
Who is driving them from airport to the hotel?
Welcome to Pakistan
Welcome to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. We are proud to have had a long association with the United Kingdom.
@DesiDesi, They are visiting Pakistan not IOK. They will be safe.
@Ravi, “I wonder why”. Keep wondering.