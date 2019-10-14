DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 14, 2019

Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive in Pakistan on 5-day visit

Dawn.comUpdated October 14, 2019

Email

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive in Islamabad on Monday. — Reuters
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive in Islamabad on Monday. — Reuters
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are welcomed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife at Nur Khan Airbase. — DawnNewsTV
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are welcomed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife at Nur Khan Airbase. — DawnNewsTV
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife at Nur Khan Airbase. — DawnNewsTV
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife at Nur Khan Airbase. — DawnNewsTV

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, arrived on their first visit to Pakistan on Monday evening.

The royal couple was welcomed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife after their airplane landed at the Nur Khan Airbase near the capital. British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present on the occasion.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a bouquet from a child. — Reuters
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a bouquet from a child. — Reuters

William and Kate disembarked from the Royal Air Force plane onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for them.

The five-day visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, while speaking to the media at Nur Khan Airbase earlier, recounted the past visits to Pakistan by members of the British royal family.

He said Pakistanis still recognise Prince William’s mother Princess Diana for her humanitarian work, especially her fund-raising efforts for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, which was built by now Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister noted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel across the country as part of a "very elaborate" programme.

This will be the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, travelled to Pakistan.

Read: 'Historical ties': A look back at past visits to Pakistan by British royals

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said it will be a "very exciting programme".

"It will of course pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan. But it will focus largely on showcasing Pakistan as it is today: a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation," he said.

He added that the royal couple was looking forward to meeting as many Pakistanis as possible and building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan.

During their time in Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Islamabad, Lahore, Gilgit-Baltistan and rugged border regions to the west, an official handout from Kensington Palace had stated. The visit will span over 1,000 kilometres, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes, the handout said.

“Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK’s top priorities in Pakistan,” it added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (39)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Wajid
Oct 14, 2019 11:40am

Welcome to the land of love

Recommend 0
Onetwo
Oct 14, 2019 11:55am

Princess Meghan should also visit along with Harry.

Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Oct 14, 2019 12:31pm

Good luck and stay safe.

Recommend 0
Saira
Oct 14, 2019 12:46pm

Welcome to Pakistan, the most hospitable and generous nation!

Recommend 0
nabeesa
Oct 14, 2019 12:49pm

@DesiDesi, stay safe is very important

Recommend 0
Pak_uk
Oct 14, 2019 12:54pm

Very warm Welcome to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 14, 2019 01:17pm

Welcome to the fertile land of four seasons and soil of 225 million brave, talented, smart, patriotic and hardworking people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Have a nice time and enjoy your stay and delicious cuisine in the company of the best host and hospitable nation in the world.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Oct 14, 2019 02:57pm

I love the royal blood line. We are so lucky to have them tread on our soil. Pakistan feels blessed by your presence

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Oct 14, 2019 03:02pm

@Onetwo, no. They are smart.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 14, 2019 03:03pm

Welcome to Pakistan Prince and Princess!

Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 14, 2019 03:15pm

At thy service ...

Recommend 0
Rational Approach
Oct 14, 2019 03:38pm

Hearty welcome to the land of pures.

Recommend 0
Dilawar
Oct 14, 2019 04:01pm

Welcome Pakistan proud of our British Past.

Recommend 0
Hyder
Oct 14, 2019 04:08pm

We warmly welcome our distinguished guest. We hope your visit will potrate the loving and peaceful Pakistan in the world. And hope you will enjoy your trip in this beautiful country.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 14, 2019 04:08pm

... and Karachi?? the largest city, the most diverse city!! Karachiites would simply love to have the lovely Royal couple visiting Karachi.

Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Oct 14, 2019 04:33pm

Welcome to the honored Duke & Duchess of Cambridge. It was also a privilege & pleasure to greet the esteemed Prince of Wales & Duchess of Cornwall in 2006. Many important Western leaders did visit Pakistan during Gen Musharraf's era.

Recommend 0
BhagaRAT©
Oct 14, 2019 04:50pm

Expect curfews wherever they go.

Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Oct 14, 2019 04:54pm

It's time to remember the British Empire's glorious history in Pakistan. Majestic architecture, an exceptional railway line, splendid roads & highways, a civil infrastructure, public amenities & facilities, an educational system, rule of law, an efficient system of justice, and a strong military tradition & discipline. Noteworthy too are the astounding British military victories in Punjab, Sindh, NWFP, FATA & Baluchistan.

Recommend 0
Aamir Hussain
Oct 14, 2019 05:10pm

Thanks Imran Khan Sir

Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Oct 14, 2019 05:19pm

If these guys can visit for five days, why can’t the international sports team? Can’t understand the logic

Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 14, 2019 05:19pm

IK going to Airport to drive himself to PM s office.

Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 14, 2019 05:52pm

Khasmir issue is there in the agenda?

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Oct 14, 2019 06:28pm

Welcome to Pakistan. Please do visit northern areas.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Oct 14, 2019 06:44pm

I wonder why

Recommend 0
Lutera
Oct 14, 2019 06:49pm

@WARRIs, visiting Karachi would be wonderful. But the flies? They need to be removed.

Recommend 0
Lutera
Oct 14, 2019 06:52pm

@Asif, yes. But after bread and butter issues like asking for loans from UK.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 14, 2019 07:11pm

Welcome to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Oct 14, 2019 07:27pm

Richest welfare family visiting Pakistan. Their trip is on tax payers money .

Recommend 0
Naseer
Oct 14, 2019 07:38pm

@Wajid, love? In what sense?

Recommend 0
Tanveer Ahmed
Oct 14, 2019 08:06pm

Why is Karachi not on their list? We could have benefit from clean up of the city if they visited.

Recommend 0
Honest
Oct 14, 2019 08:07pm

They just like a Pakistani family in uk, taking welfare money just on a bigger scale

Recommend 0
iftikhar
Oct 14, 2019 09:10pm

Welcome.

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 14, 2019 09:26pm

Welcome to Pakistan. People of Pakistan are waiting in the queue to wave their hands to express their love and affection to the Royal Couple.

Hope the Royal Couple will enjoy their trip during their stay in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Bipin
Oct 14, 2019 09:31pm

When people will come out of colonial mindset??

Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 14, 2019 09:48pm

Who is driving them from airport to the hotel?

Recommend 0
Maria
Oct 14, 2019 09:55pm

Welcome to Pakistan

Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 14, 2019 10:00pm

Welcome to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. We are proud to have had a long association with the United Kingdom.

Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 14, 2019 10:01pm

@DesiDesi, They are visiting Pakistan not IOK. They will be safe.

Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 14, 2019 10:06pm

@Ravi, “I wonder why”. Keep wondering.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Talking Turkey

Talking Turkey

Hypocrisy is a part of any foreign policy — the oil to its engine.

Editorial

October 14, 2019

Landmark verdict

THE gaps in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, most recently amended in 2018, often pose challenges for the legal system....
October 14, 2019

Turkish incursion

IF the Turkish incursion into northern Syria launched last week is not contained soon, it may well evolve into a...
October 14, 2019

Illegal trade

RECENTLY, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board launched an FIR against a 31-year-old man from Mansehra for...
The march momentum
Updated October 13, 2019

The march momentum

Pakistan is in the middle of a build-up that could encourage and embolden JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
The militant threat
Updated October 13, 2019

The militant threat

The Taliban must reconsider their approach to sheltering foreign militants.
October 13, 2019

Delayed LG election

THE delay by the PTI-led government in KP in providing the required information to the ECP for conducting LG polls ...