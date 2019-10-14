Shehryar Afridi sees refugee influx amid violence surge in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has expressed concern over the new wave of bloody incidents in Afghan­istan, saying the rise in violence in Afghanistan may lead to new flow of refugees to Pakistan.

Mr Afridi expressed the concern during a meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi in Geneva.

Briefing UN High Com­­mis­­sioner on measures taken by Pakistan for the well-being and welfare of Afghan refugees, Mr Afridi asked Filippo Grandi to work on challenges being faced by Pakistan in hosting Afghan refugees, said a message received here.

Mr Afridi said there was need for UNHCR teams to reach out to Afghan refugees staying in refugee camps and provide basic health, education and other facilities to them.

Sharing his concern with the UN High Commissioner on Refugees, Mr Afridi said the decrease in the UNHCR allocation for Afghan refugees was a source of alarm as refugees already needed more assistance in camps.

The minister informed the high commissioner that Pakistan intended to convene a conference to showcase 40 years of its hospitality of Afghan refugees in February next year and urged the UNHCR to mobilise support for the event.

The minister said that Pakistan did not need any assistance for itself, but the UNHCR must be facilitated to help refugees with basic amenities.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2019